Spirituality does not have to be complicated or time-consuming to be a part of your everyday life. You do not need to wake up at 4 AM, sit in deep meditation for hours, or give up your daily life to be spiritual. In fact, spirituality is not about escaping the world; it’s about being more present in it. Yet, many people believe it requires a huge time commitment or a complete lifestyle change. The truth is much simpler: spirituality grows through small, consistent habits that gently bring you closer to yourself.

Gaur Gopal Das shares 5 simple ways to add spirituality to your everyday life (Freepik)

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Spiritual teacher Gaur Gopal Das shared on his Instagram how you can weave spirituality into your everyday routine, without overwhelming yourself.

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1. Make time for spirituality

You often wait for the ‘right time’ to focus on yourself, but that time rarely comes on its own. Instead, you have to create it. Even a few minutes in your day, intentionally set aside, can make a difference. Think of it as a small appointment with your inner self. Whether it’s in the morning or before bed, these quiet moments help you reconnect with who you truly are beyond all the noise.

2. Be mindful of what you watch

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{{^usCountry}} What you consume mentally shapes how you think and feel. Endless scrolling or negative content can leave you drained without you even realizing it. Try choosing content that uplifts you; something that inspires, teaches, or brings peace. When you feed your mind better, your inner world naturally starts to shift. 3. Find uplifting company {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What you consume mentally shapes how you think and feel. Endless scrolling or negative content can leave you drained without you even realizing it. Try choosing content that uplifts you; something that inspires, teaches, or brings peace. When you feed your mind better, your inner world naturally starts to shift. 3. Find uplifting company {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The people around you influence your energy more than you think. Being around even one person who values growth, mindfulness, or spirituality can keep you on track. You do not need a large circle; just one meaningful connection that reminds you to stay grounded can make your journey feel lighter and more supported. 4. Eat with awareness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The people around you influence your energy more than you think. Being around even one person who values growth, mindfulness, or spirituality can keep you on track. You do not need a large circle; just one meaningful connection that reminds you to stay grounded can make your journey feel lighter and more supported. 4. Eat with awareness {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a fast-paced life, meals often become rushed and distracted. But what if eating could become a moment of peace? Try having at least one meal a day without your phone or any distractions. Notice the taste, the texture, and be present. A small act like this can turn an ordinary routine into a mindful experience filled with gratitude. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a fast-paced life, meals often become rushed and distracted. But what if eating could become a moment of peace? Try having at least one meal a day without your phone or any distractions. Notice the taste, the texture, and be present. A small act like this can turn an ordinary routine into a mindful experience filled with gratitude. {{/usCountry}}

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5. Meditate daily

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Meditation does not have to be complicated or time-consuming. Just 5–10 minutes of sitting quietly and focusing on your breath can reset your entire day. It’s not about stopping your thoughts completely, but about creating space between them. In that space, you will find clarity, calm, and a sense of balance that carries into everything you do.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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