In today's uncertain dating world, it is very common to question someone's intentions. At some point in a connection, you may start wondering if it is real love or if the other person is just enjoying your attention.

How to tell if it's love or a waste of time, according to a face reader(Freepik)

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The confusion does not always come from big actions. Often, it is the small things and subtle behavior that go unnoticed but can say a lot about a person's true intentions.

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Sometimes it shows in the smallest moments: the way someone looks at you, listens to you, or behaves around you. This is where face reading gives an interesting perspective. It helps you notice what people may not say, but still reveal through their natural expressions and actions.

According to face reader, tarot reader, and crystal healer Kishori Sud of Enigma Tarot Tribe, the eyes are one of the most honest parts of the human face. They respond in real time and are much harder to control than words or expressions. If you pay close attention, they can quietly tell you whether someone is emotionally present with you or just passing the time.

A settled gaze vs a restless one

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{{^usCountry}} When someone genuinely cares, their gaze feels calm and grounded. They are not distracted, not scanning the room, not checking out mentally. Their eyes stay with you, almost effortlessly. On the other hand, a restless gaze, constantly shifting, breaking eye contact, or wandering, often reflects a lack of focus. It's a sign their attention, and possibly their interest, is divided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When someone genuinely cares, their gaze feels calm and grounded. They are not distracted, not scanning the room, not checking out mentally. Their eyes stay with you, almost effortlessly. On the other hand, a restless gaze, constantly shifting, breaking eye contact, or wandering, often reflects a lack of focus. It's a sign their attention, and possibly their interest, is divided. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 5 tips to find peace again when life feels too hard to handle Warmth in the eyes, not just the smile {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 5 tips to find peace again when life feels too hard to handle Warmth in the eyes, not just the smile {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You have probably seen this before: a smile that looks perfect, but somehow feels empty. That's because a real smile reaches the eyes. There is a softness, a slight crinkle, a warmth that you can actually feel. When someone is just being polite or passing the time, their lips may smile, but their eyes stay neutral or distant. Once you notice this difference, it becomes hard to ignore. Eye contact during important conversations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You have probably seen this before: a smile that looks perfect, but somehow feels empty. That's because a real smile reaches the eyes. There is a softness, a slight crinkle, a warmth that you can actually feel. When someone is just being polite or passing the time, their lips may smile, but their eyes stay neutral or distant. Once you notice this difference, it becomes hard to ignore. Eye contact during important conversations {{/usCountry}}

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Pay attention to how they look at you when things get real. When you are sharing something personal or meaningful, someone who truly cares will stay with you. Their eyes will follow your words, almost like they are holding space for you. But if they start looking away, blinking excessively, or losing focus, it can signal discomfort or lack of emotional investment.

Micro reactions that show genuine interest

Eyes react instantly when emotions are involved. A slight widening, a softening, or even a quick shift when they see you; these tiny responses often happen without thinking, and are raw and real. When these micro reactions are missing or feel delayed, it can suggest that the connection is not as deep as it appears on the surface.

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Consistency in eye behavior

Real feelings do not fluctuate dramatically from moment to moment. If someone's eye contact, attentiveness, and expressions remain steady over time, it shows emotional stability. But if their gaze changes depending on their mood, the setting, or their convenience, it can reflect inconsistency in how they feel about you.

Presence vs performance

There is a difference between someone who is truly present and someone who is trying to appear present. A genuine connection does not feel forced. They don't try too hard, and they stay, observe, and connect. But when eye contact feels overly intense, expressions seem exaggerated, or reactions feel 'too perfect,' it can come across as rehearsed rather than real.

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Comfort in silence

Not every moment needs words. In fact, silence can reveal more than conversation. When someone is emotionally at ease with you, they can sit in silence without discomfort. Their gaze remains calm, relaxed, and natural. But if silence makes them fidget, look away, or disconnect, it often points to a lack of deeper comfort or connection.

Crystal support for emotional clarity

If you often find yourself confused about people's intentions, certain crystals are believed to help you tune into emotional clarity, suggests Kishori. Rose Quartz is associated with recognizing genuine warmth and love, helping you feel what is real rather than what is being shown. Lapis Lazuli, on the other hand, is linked to truth and insight, making it easier to see through mixed signals and understand someone's true intentions. Keeping them close during interactions or important decisions can act as a gentle reminder to trust what you feel, not just what you hear.

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Disclaimer: This content is for informational and spiritual interest only and should not be taken as a guaranteed way to judge someone's feelings or intentions. Real relationships are complex, and it's best to use personal understanding.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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