International Self-Care Day: Can spirituality improve emotional well-being?

When people think of self-care, they often picture spa days, skincare routines or a weekend getaway. But for many, self-care also includes quieter practices such as meditation, prayer or simply spending a few minutes in silence.

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On International Self-Care Day, experts say these habits may offer more than a sense of peace. Research suggests that meditation can help people manage everyday stress, while many also find that spiritual practices give them a sense of purpose and connection.

Meditation has become a popular self-care habit

Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years in different cultures and faiths. Today, it is also widely recommended as a simple way to cope with stress.

According to Mayo Clinic, meditation can help people relax, reduce stress and improve emotional well-being. It may also help people become more aware of their thoughts and emotions, making it easier to respond to stressful situations calmly rather than reacting automatically.

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{{^usCountry}} Harvard Health Publishing shares that chronic stress can affect both the mind and body. It says meditation is one of the easiest stress-management techniques because it helps bring the mind into a state of deep relaxation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harvard Health Publishing shares that chronic stress can affect both the mind and body. It says meditation is one of the easiest stress-management techniques because it helps bring the mind into a state of deep relaxation. {{/usCountry}}

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Where spirituality fits into self-care

Spirituality means different things to different people. For some, it involves religion and prayer. For others, it may be spending time in nature, practicing gratitude, volunteering or reflecting on life's purpose.

Unlike meditation, spirituality is difficult to study in a laboratory because it is a personal experience. However, many mental health experts say having a sense of meaning and connection can support emotional well-being alongside healthy lifestyle habits.

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Meditation often sits at the meeting point of spirituality and science. While many traditions use it as a spiritual practice, researchers have also studied its role in stress management and emotional health.

Also Read What is Bhakti in spirituality? A spiritual master shares 7 ways to practice it

You don't have to meditate for hours

One common myth is that meditation requires long sessions. Health experts say that isn't necessarily true.

Mayo Clinic says even a few minutes of meditation can help restore a sense of calm, and the practice can be done almost anywhere, whether you're sitting quietly at home, walking outside or taking a short break during a busy day.

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The goal is not to stop every thought. Instead, meditation encourages people to notice their thoughts without judging them and gently bring their attention back to the present moment.

Self-care looks different for everyone

There is no single way to practice self-care. Some people recharge through exercise or hobbies, while others feel refreshed after prayer, meditation or quiet reflection.

If you're looking for a simple place to begin, health experts suggest starting with just a few minutes of mindful breathing each day. Over time, that small habit may become one of the easiest ways to create a moment of calm in an otherwise busy routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.