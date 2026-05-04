Is your ancestral karma affecting you? An expert explains how you might feel it through these 4 signs

Sometimes you experience patterns in your life that feel too deep to be explained by your current situation alone. You may notice reactions, fears, or habits that do not come from anything you have personally lived through. It can feel confusing, like you are responding to something your mind does not fully understand.

Is your ancestral karma affecting you? An expert explains how you might feel it(Magnific)

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According to Janika Galloway, these patterns are believed to be connected to ancestral experiences that were never fully processed and may have been passed down through generations. You are not overreacting; you are responding to something your body remembers, even if your life did not directly experience it. That is often the part that feels hardest to explain.

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Because otherwise, how do you make sense of this?

You are finally in a relationship that feels safe, but you still find yourself checking for signs that it might fall apart

You go to speak, set a boundary, or say what you truly feel, and your throat tightens as if something is stopping you

You get an opportunity you know you are ready for, but you suddenly shrink, delay action, or start doubting yourself

You wake up already bracing for the day, as if something will go wrong, even when nothing has happened

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{{^usCountry}} Some experts describe this as ancestral karma, in which unresolved emotional experiences from past generations continue to echo in present behavior. What was not processed in your lineage does not simply disappear. It can be carried forward until someone becomes aware enough to work through it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some experts describe this as ancestral karma, in which unresolved emotional experiences from past generations continue to echo in present behavior. What was not processed in your lineage does not simply disappear. It can be carried forward until someone becomes aware enough to work through it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some signs that may suggest ancestral patterns are influencing your current life: You over-give, over-explain, or people-please because, somewhere along the line, love may have felt conditional instead of freely given

You struggle to trust stability, sometimes pushing it away or waiting for it to disappear because consistency was not something you grew up with

You freeze when it is time to be seen or heard because visibility may have once felt unsafe

You carry a constant low-level anxiety that feels deeply familiar, as if it has been present long before your own experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some signs that may suggest ancestral patterns are influencing your current life: You over-give, over-explain, or people-please because, somewhere along the line, love may have felt conditional instead of freely given

You struggle to trust stability, sometimes pushing it away or waiting for it to disappear because consistency was not something you grew up with

You freeze when it is time to be seen or heard because visibility may have once felt unsafe

You carry a constant low-level anxiety that feels deeply familiar, as if it has been present long before your own experiences {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: This content is for informational and reflective purposes only and is not a substitute for professional psychological or medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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