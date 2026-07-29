July Buck Moon 2026: When is the Full Moon and how can you observe it spiritually?

The July Full Moon in Aquarius arrives tomorrow, offering a meaningful pause in the middle of a busy week. Across many spiritual traditions, this lunar day is seen as a day to slow down, turn inward and reconnect with your intentions. While rituals differ from one household to another, many people use the full moon to meditate, pray, practise gratitude and let go of emotional baggage before the next lunar cycle begins.

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Spiritual expert Yuviika Dhar shares with Hindustan Times that you do not need elaborate ceremonies if you are planning to observe the Full Moon spiritually. A few mindful practices, done with sincerity, can help you make the most of the day. Keep reading to find the practices to follow on the Full Moon day.

Also Read July Full Moon in Aquarius 2026: A spiritual expert shares the significance and rituals to follow tomorrow

When is the July Buck Moon 2026?

According to Time and Date, the Buck Moon reaches its peak on July 29, 2026 at 10:36 a.m. ET.

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"The most auspicious times for Purnima are dawn during Brahma Muhurta and evening for Chandra Arghya (offering water to the Moon), followed by meditation, prayer and breaking the fast," says Yuviika Dhar.

The hours before sunrise are considered one of the most peaceful times for spiritual practice. This period, known as Brahma Muhurta, is often chosen for meditation, breathwork and quiet reflection because distractions are minimal and the mind is naturally calmer.

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If you already meditate, begin your practice before sunrise. If you are new to meditation, spend a few minutes sitting quietly, focusing on your breathing or repeating a simple mantra.

What are the rituals to follow during the Full Moon day?

Offer Chandra Arghya after moonrise

The evening marks another important phase of Purnima. Many devotees offer water to the Moon, a ritual known as Chandra Arghya. The practice is followed as a gesture of gratitude and reverence for the lunar cycle.

After the offering, you can spend a few moments in silent prayer or meditation. Some people also choose to light a lamp, listen to devotional music or read sacred verses before concluding their spiritual practice.

2. Keep your meals light or observe a fast

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Many people observe a fast on Purnima, while others prefer simple, light meals throughout the day. The idea is not only to follow tradition but also to create space for mindfulness and discipline.

If fasting is not suitable for you, you can still observe the day by eating nourishing foods and avoiding excess. Drinking enough water and staying mindful of your routine can help you remain focused on your spiritual practice.

Also Read Guru Purnima 2026: An expert explains the hidden spiritual science behind this sacred occasion

3. Make time for gratitude and self-reflection

The July Full Moon can also become a reminder to pause and review your personal journey. Take a notebook and write down what you are grateful for, what you want to leave behind and what you hope to invite into your life over the coming weeks.

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You can also spend a few minutes in silence without your phone or other distractions. This simple habit allows you to notice your thoughts with greater clarity.

4. End the day with prayer and kindness

Purnima is often associated with compassion and generosity. Many families choose to donate food, clothes or other essentials to those in need as part of their observance. Others gather for prayers with family members before breaking their fast.

Whether you follow every ritual or choose just one, the July Full Moon offers an opportunity to step away from your routine and reconnect with yourself. By beginning your day with meditation, honouring the Moon in the evening and ending it with gratitude, you can observe Purnima in a way that feels both meaningful and personal.

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