Positive parenting: Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children

Parenthood is one of life’s most meaningful roles, but also one of its most demanding. Some days, it feels smooth and manageable. On other days, it feels like everything is happening at once. You’re juggling school routines, work, your child’s moods, and your own stress, all at the same time. In the middle of this, it’s not always easy to stay calm and fully present. Slowly, stress and tiredness start to take over, and the simple joy of spending time with your child can get lost in the rush of everyday life.

Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Well, this is what modern parenting often feels like: constant overwhelm, a low level of anxiety, and a mind that never really switches off. And in the noise of daily responsibilities, something important slowly gets lost: the ability to be fully present and engaged with your child in the moment.

ALSO READ: 5 ways intuitive empaths see and experience the world differently

While most parenting advice focuses on techniques, there’s another approach that begins with you. Not what you do, but how you feel inside.

Philosopher and spiritual teacher Osho introduced a meditation process called the Mystic Rose, a 21-day journey designed not to fix behavior, but to release emotional weight. It’s simple in structure, yet deeply transformative:

Laugh for three hours a day for seven days

Cry for three hours a day for seven days

Sit in silence for three hours a day for seven days

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} No overthinking. No analysis. Just allowing yourself to fully experience three fundamental human states: laughter, tears, and silence. Why parents need emotional release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No overthinking. No analysis. Just allowing yourself to fully experience three fundamental human states: laughter, tears, and silence. Why parents need emotional release {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Think about how often your mind is always running and rarely pausing. Well, when you live in that constant loop, it creates a quiet restlessness. Not because life is always difficult, but because the mind keeps trying to control everything. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Think about how often your mind is always running and rarely pausing. Well, when you live in that constant loop, it creates a quiet restlessness. Not because life is always difficult, but because the mind keeps trying to control everything. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For parents, this becomes even more intense. You are not just managing your own emotions, but also responding to your child’s needs. And when there’s no space to process what you feel, those unexpressed emotions do not disappear; they rather build up. They show up as irritation, impatience, or emotional distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For parents, this becomes even more intense. You are not just managing your own emotions, but also responding to your child’s needs. And when there’s no space to process what you feel, those unexpressed emotions do not disappear; they rather build up. They show up as irritation, impatience, or emotional distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is where emotional release becomes essential. When emotions are not fully felt, they leave behind residue: unseen, but heavy. Clearing that emotional backlog is one of the most honest ways to show up better for your child.

The power of Laughter, Tears, and Silence

This meditation technique is considered unique because of its flow.

Laughter comes first. It breaks through stiffness, loosens the body, and softens the emotional guard you didn’t even realize you were holding. Then come tears, the layer beneath laughter, where suppressed sadness, stress, and anxiety begin to dissolve. And finally, silence. Not the forced quiet, but a natural stillness that arises once everything else has been expressed. In that silence, you are not trying to fix anything; you are simply observing. And that space where you are no longer reacting, just witnessing, is where real calm begins.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When you start clearing emotional clutter, something shifts naturally. You don’t have to remind yourself to ‘stay calm’ or ‘be patient.’ It just becomes easier. You are less reactive, and the small things don’t trigger you as quickly. Your responses come from a more grounded place rather than from built-up frustration.

ALSO READ: Gaur Gopal Das shares 5 simple ways to add spirituality to your everyday life

And children notice this immediately. Because children don’t just listen to what you say, they absorb how you are: your tone, your energy, your presence. A tense parent creates a tense environment. A calm parent creates a safe one.

Breaking the cycle of reactivity

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many parenting patterns are not intentional, but inherited. When you carry unresolved anxiety or emotional strain, it often spills into your interactions. But when you begin to consciously process your own emotions, that cycle starts to break. You are no longer reacting to old buildup. You are responding from clarity. The relationship with your child becomes more open, less heavy, and more connected.

Easy steps to practice this meditation daily

You don’t need to follow the full 21-day structure to begin. Start small.

Let yourself laugh freely, even at something silly.

Allow yourself to cry when emotions rise, without pushing them away.

Sit in silence for a few minutes each day, without distractions.

In the long run, children don’t remember perfect routines or flawless parenting strategies. They remember how they felt when they were with you. And the truth is, the best thing you can offer your child is not perfection, but presence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: How to shift the energy in your home in 7 days, according to a Feng Shui expert

Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only, and is not a substitute for professional advice.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

osho meditation spiritual spirituality psychology parenting See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON