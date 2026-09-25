The Full Moon arrives this weekend. Here’s what spiritual seekers can practise on this day

The Full Moon arrives this weekend, lighting up the September sky as the Harvest Moon. While skywatchers may step outside to watch it, you can also use the day as a quiet moment to pause, reflect and reconnect with yourself.

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The Harvest Moon gets its name from its place in the seasonal cycle. The Old Farmer’s Almanac identifies it as the Full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox. In 2026, it reaches peak illumination on September 26, although the Moon will appear full around the nights before and after the peak.

For spiritual seekers, however, the Full Moon can offer more than a chance to watch the night sky. You can use it as a reminder to slow down and notice what has changed in your life.

Also Read Why is the September full moon called the harvest moon? Know the timings in California, Utah, and Texas

Use the Full Moon to pause and reflect

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{{^usCountry}} You do not need a complicated ritual to make the day meaningful. Set aside 10 to 15 minutes and sit somewhere quiet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You do not need a complicated ritual to make the day meaningful. Set aside 10 to 15 minutes and sit somewhere quiet. {{/usCountry}}

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Think about the past few months. What have you learned? Which habits have helped you? Which relationships have grown? You can also ask yourself what no longer feels right. HT has previously spoken with spiritual experts who described the Full Moon as an opportunity for meditation, reflection and spiritual practice.

Also Read 4 zodiac signs could feel more emotional under the Harvest Moon, says an astrologer

Practise gratitude for what you have grown

The idea of harvest can become a simple spiritual reminder. You can look at the things you have worked on and acknowledge your progress.

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Take a notebook and write down three things you feel grateful for. They can be small. You may feel grateful for a supportive friend, a healthy habit, a peaceful morning or simply having time for yourself.

You do not have to believe that the Full Moon creates these changes. You can simply use its arrival as a natural reminder to appreciate what you already have.

Try a quiet meditation

If meditation already forms part of your routine, spend a few extra minutes in silence during the Full Moon.

Sit comfortably, close your eyes and focus on your breathing. When your thoughts wander, gently bring your attention back to your breath.

Spiritual practitioners have long used Full Moon days as an opportunity for meditation and other practices. One spiritual expert recently told Hindustan Times that practitioners may use the day to focus on spiritual growth, service and inner awareness.

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Also Read Why do people meditate on the day of Buddha Purnima? answers an enlightened master

Write down what you want to release

The Full Moon can also become a personal checkpoint. Write down one thought, habit or situation that you no longer want to carry forward. You do not need to force yourself to let it go immediately. Simply naming it can help you understand what you want to change.

You can then write one small action you will take next.

Spend a few minutes under the night sky

Finally, step outside and look at the Moon if the weather allows. You do not need to perform a ritual or make a wish. Simply observe the sky for a few minutes. Let the experience remind you that nature moves through cycles too.

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The September Full Moon arrives close to the autumnal equinox, making it a natural moment to think about change, completion and what you want to carry into the next season.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.