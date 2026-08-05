What is astral travel, and how do you start? A spiritual expert answers common questions

Astral travel has become one of the most-searched spiritual topics on social media. Videos, podcasts and social media posts often describe it as an out-of-body experience where your awareness seems to move beyond the physical body. While the idea sounds fascinating, spiritual experts say it should never become the main goal of your practice.

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A well-being and spiritual expert, Roshani Shenazz, tells Hindustan Times that anyone curious about astral travel should first understand what spirituality is truly about.

What is astral travel?

According to Shenazz, astral travel is often described as "a level of awareness that transcends the physical body." However, she encourages people to approach the subject with sincere intention rather than chase extraordinary experiences.

She explains that spirituality is not about escaping reality. Instead, it is a journey toward greater awareness through inner peace, emotional balance, and consistent meditation. Astral travel, if it happens naturally, is only one possible experience on that path and should not be treated as proof of spiritual growth.

A similar message appears in Sadhguru's talk, Is Astral Travel Possible?, where he says that while such experiences may be possible through intense spiritual practice, they are not meant for entertainment or curiosity alone. He also cautions that seeking mystical experiences without proper preparation can lead to mistaking imagination for reality.

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If you are new to meditation, Shenazz advises building a strong foundation instead of trying techniques that promise out-of-body experiences.

She recommends focusing on mindfulness, self-awareness and emotional healing. Daily meditation, paying attention to your thoughts and cultivating inner calm can help you become more present in your everyday life.

"The focus should be on building a strong spiritual foundation through mindfulness, self-awareness, and emotional healing, rather than trying to induce altered states of consciousness," she says.

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Rather than asking, "How do I leave my body?", she suggests asking, "How do I become more aware of myself?"

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What does astral travel feel like?

There is no single answer because every person's experience is different.

According to Shenazz, some people naturally report heightened awareness during deep meditation or sleep. Others may never experience it at all. She stresses that these moments are deeply personal and should not become a standard by which you judge your own spiritual progress.

Comparing your journey with someone else's can create unrealistic expectations. Instead, notice whether your meditation practice makes you calmer, more focused and emotionally balanced over time.

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Is astral travel the same as spirituality?

Shenazz says the two are often confused, but they are not the same.

"Astral travel, if it occurs, is simply a possible experience along the path, whereas spirituality is about personal transformation."

She believes the real signs of spiritual growth are not mystical experiences. Instead, they show up in everyday life through compassion, intuition, patience, emotional resilience and a greater sense of presence.

This perspective closely reflects Sadhguru's teachings. In his explanation of astral travel, he says that even if such experiences are possible, they hold little spiritual value unless they support genuine inner growth. The purpose of spiritual practice is to deepen awareness, not to collect unusual experiences.

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For anyone beginning a spiritual journey, Shenazz offers a simple reminder: "Consciousness is not a means to leave life behind, but a way to awaken to it more fully."

If your meditation helps you become kinder, calmer and more grounded, you are already moving in the right direction, whether astral travel ever becomes part of your journey or not.

Disclaimer: This article shares the views of the spiritual expert quoted in the story. Experiences like astral travel are personal and can vary from one person to another. They are based on individual beliefs and experiences and has no scientific evidence.