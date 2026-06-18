What Is Hatha Yoga? Why are more Americans turning to the practice for stress relief, anxiety and burnout

As conversations around stress, anxiety and burnout continue to grow across the United States, many people are looking for wellness practices that offer more than just a workout.

International Yoga Day 2026

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According to Google Trends data, one practice attracting renewed attention among Americans is Hatha Yoga, a traditional form of yoga that combines physical postures, breathing techniques and mindfulness.

Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, many yoga teachers say Hatha Yoga appeals to people because of its slower pace and focus on creating a stronger connection between the body and mind.

Also Read Ahead of International Yoga Day, a spiritual teacher explains the nine chakras and their purpose

What is Hatha Yoga?

Hatha Yoga is one of the oldest and most widely practiced forms of yoga. Traditionally, it combines physical postures, known as asanas, with breathing exercises and meditation. In many modern yoga studios, Hatha Yoga classes involve slower movements and longer-held poses compared to faster-paced styles such as Vinyasa Yoga.

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{{^usCountry}} Some yoga traditions interpret "Ha" and "Tha" as symbolic representations of the sun and moon, with the practice aiming to bring balance between different energies within the body and mind. Why is Hatha Yoga attracting attention? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some yoga traditions interpret "Ha" and "Tha" as symbolic representations of the sun and moon, with the practice aiming to bring balance between different energies within the body and mind. Why is Hatha Yoga attracting attention? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yoga teachers say one reason for its growing popularity is that it feels approachable to beginners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yoga teachers say one reason for its growing popularity is that it feels approachable to beginners. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike high-intensity fitness classes, Hatha Yoga encourages participants to move slowly, focus on their breath and pay attention to how their body feels. This can make it appealing to people who feel overwhelmed by fast-paced routines or demanding workout programs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike high-intensity fitness classes, Hatha Yoga encourages participants to move slowly, focus on their breath and pay attention to how their body feels. This can make it appealing to people who feel overwhelmed by fast-paced routines or demanding workout programs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yoga teacher and author Kassandra Reinhardt recently told The Guardian that yoga can be viewed as a practice of transformation that may include postures, meditation, breathwork and philosophy. The connection with stress and burnout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yoga teacher and author Kassandra Reinhardt recently told The Guardian that yoga can be viewed as a practice of transformation that may include postures, meditation, breathwork and philosophy. The connection with stress and burnout {{/usCountry}}

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Wellness experts often point to the role of breathwork and mindful movement when discussing yoga's appeal.

According to yoga instructor Anouska Shenn, breathing with intention can influence emotional states and help people feel more relaxed. She has explained that yoga combines movement and breathing in ways that encourage a stronger mind-body connection.

Many people dealing with demanding work schedules and constant digital distractions are looking for activities that help them slow down. Hatha Yoga's emphasis on holding poses, paying attention to breathing and remaining present may be one reason it continues to resonate with modern practitioners.

More than a fitness trend

While yoga is often associated with flexibility and physical fitness, teachers say Hatha Yoga has always been about more than exercise alone.

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The practice is designed to align the body, mind and breath, creating a foundation for greater awareness and meditation. Many practitioners view it as a way to step away from daily pressures and reconnect with themselves.

As International Yoga Day approaches, Hatha Yoga continues to attract people looking for a slower, more intentional approach to well-being. In a world that often encourages constant movement and productivity, its message is simple: sometimes slowing down is exactly what the body and mind need.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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