Why is transcendental meditation good for overcoming anxiety? According to a yogi’s teachings

Anxiety often leaves people feeling trapped in a cycle of overthinking, worry, and mental exhaustion. As a result, many look for practices that can help quiet the mind and create a sense of inner calm. One method that continues to attract interest decades after its introduction to the West is Transcendental Meditation (TM).

transcendental meditation good for overcoming anxiety

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Developed and popularised by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the technique involves silently repeating a personalised mantra while sitting comfortably with the eyes closed for about 20 minutes, typically twice a day.

According to Maharishi's teachings, the practice allows the mind to settle into a quieter state of awareness without effort or concentration.

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A different approach to meditation

Unlike practices that ask people to focus on their breath or observe their thoughts, Transcendental Meditation is based on the idea of effortlessly transcending mental activity.

Maharishi often described the technique as a natural process. In his lectures and writings, he explained that the mind is drawn toward greater happiness and naturally settles inward when given the opportunity.

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{{^usCountry}} "The nature of life is to grow," Maharishi said, a phrase frequently cited in his teachings. He believed that accessing deeper levels of awareness could help people experience greater balance in daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The nature of life is to grow," Maharishi said, a phrase frequently cited in his teachings. He believed that accessing deeper levels of awareness could help people experience greater balance in daily life. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why does it appeal to people feeling overwhelmed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why does it appeal to people feeling overwhelmed {{/usCountry}}

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One reason anxious individuals may be drawn to TM is its simplicity. Practitioners are not asked to control their thoughts or force the mind to become quiet.

Maharishi taught that thoughts are a normal part of meditation and that the process should feel effortless rather than demanding. This approach can be appealing to people who find it frustrating to "stop thinking" during traditional meditation practices.

Looking beyond achievement

Maharishi's teachings also emphasized the importance of connecting with one's inner self rather than relying solely on external accomplishments for fulfillment.

He frequently spoke about the idea that lasting contentment comes from developing inner awareness. In a culture that often rewards constant productivity and achievement, this message continues to resonate with people who feel mentally drained despite outward success.

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Today, discussions about mental wellness, burnout, and stress management have brought renewed attention to meditation practices of all kinds, including TM.

While experts note that meditation should not replace professional mental health treatment when needed, many people view it as a tool that helps them create moments of stillness in an increasingly busy world.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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