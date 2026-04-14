The April New Moon, also known as Amavasya, is often seen as a spiritually powerful time in many traditions. When the Moon disappears from the night sky, it symbolises a quiet pause in the lunar cycle, a moment when people are encouraged to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with their inner selves. Many spiritual teachers or practitioners believe this phase carries strong transformative energy, making it a meaningful day for meditation and other spiritual practices.

Why is New Moon an auspicious day?

A representative image of the Moon.(Unsplash)

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The New Moon, or Amavasya, is considered the start of a new lunar cycle. From this day onward, the Moon slowly begins to grow again, representing renewal and fresh possibilities. Because of this symbolism, Amavasya has long been considered an auspicious day in spiritual traditions and rituals.

Many important events in mythology and history are also believed to have occurred during this phase. For example, some traditions say the Kurukshetra war began on an Amavasya, further highlighting the significance of this day in cultural narratives.

Why does meditation feel more powerful on Amavasya?

Spiritual teachers often say that the connection between the Earth and the Moon becomes especially strong on New Moon days. This cosmic energy is believed to influence natural forces such as ocean tides, and some spiritual traditions suggest it also affects the subtle energies within the human body.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sudharshan Kannan, a disciple of HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre, the Kundalini energy within the body may become more active during this time. As a result, meditation practised on Amavasya is believed to have stronger effects, helping seekers experience greater mental clarity and spiritual awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sudharshan Kannan, a disciple of HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre, the Kundalini energy within the body may become more active during this time. As a result, meditation practised on Amavasya is believed to have stronger effects, helping seekers experience greater mental clarity and spiritual awareness. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Why meditation may be the missing guide for today’s students, according to Aathman Awareness Centre Is New Moon an auspicious time for spiritual rituals? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Why meditation may be the missing guide for today’s students, according to Aathman Awareness Centre Is New Moon an auspicious time for spiritual rituals? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sudharshan Kannan, the heightened spiritual energy, practices such as meditation, tantric rituals, and prayer are often given special importance on New Moon days. Many spiritual seekers choose this time to sit quietly, focus on their breath, and reconnect with their inner consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sudharshan Kannan, the heightened spiritual energy, practices such as meditation, tantric rituals, and prayer are often given special importance on New Moon days. Many spiritual seekers choose this time to sit quietly, focus on their breath, and reconnect with their inner consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

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Why is the New Moon a good time to remember your ancestors?

Another important spiritual practice associated with the New Moon is offering prayers to ancestors. Many families perform rituals such as Pind Daan and Amavasya Tarpan, believing that ancestors spiritually connect with their descendants during this time. These offerings are often performed at sacred places such as Gaya or other pilgrimage sites.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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