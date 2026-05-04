You may not always notice it, but the energy around you may hinder your growth and well-being more than you think. The people you interact with, the spaces you spend time in, and even what you watch online can shape how you feel. At times, you might start picking up stress, tension, or negativity from around you without realising it.

You might be absorbing negative energy without even realizing it; here's how (Pinterest)

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According to Janika Galloway, here are eight ways you might be taking in negative energy:

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Through tone, not words

No one has to say anything negative. A sharp tone, passive aggression, or tension can instantly shift your nervous system. Your body absorbs the feeling before your mind makes sense of it.

Through eye contact and micro-expressions

A look of judgment, jealousy, or disapproval can be enough. You are naturally wired to read faces quickly and internalise what you see.

Through emotional mirroring

When someone around you feels anxious, frustrated, or low, your brain mirrors those emotions to connect with them. This is empathy, but without boundaries, it can turn into absorption.

Through physical proximity

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{{^usCountry}} Being close to someone carrying heavy or tense energy can affect your state of mind. Your body often syncs with what is around you, even if you do not intend to feel that way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being close to someone carrying heavy or tense energy can affect your state of mind. Your body often syncs with what is around you, even if you do not intend to feel that way. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 3 simple kitchen items you can carry daily to protect your energy Through conversations that loop negativity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 3 simple kitchen items you can carry daily to protect your energy Through conversations that loop negativity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even if you are listening, repeated complaining or gossip can keep your mind in that space. The feeling can linger long after the conversation ends. Through digital exposure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if you are listening, repeated complaining or gossip can keep your mind in that space. The feeling can linger long after the conversation ends. Through digital exposure {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What you watch matters. Comparison, tension, and stress online can still trigger your nervous system. It does not always distinguish between what is real and what is on a screen. Through unspoken pressure in environments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What you watch matters. Comparison, tension, and stress online can still trigger your nervous system. It does not always distinguish between what is real and what is on a screen. Through unspoken pressure in environments {{/usCountry}}

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Spaces where you feel you have to perform, prove yourself, or hold back parts of who you are can quietly create stress.

Through staying past your internal ‘no’

This is often the most important one. The moment something feels off, and you ignore it, your system stops protecting you and starts adjusting instead.

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You cannot avoid all of this completely. It is part of being human. But when you learn to protect your energy consciously, you stop taking on what is not yours.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general awareness and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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