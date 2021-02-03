IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Tampa's famed strip clubs brace for an unusual Super Bowl amid coronavirus
An exotic dancer's shoe is shown on the stage at Scores Gentlemen's Club Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Workers in Tampa's renowned strip club industry are worried but hopeful that despite the pandemic's damper on business they'll have a lucrative time during the typically rip-roaring Super Bowl week.(AP)
An exotic dancer's shoe is shown on the stage at Scores Gentlemen's Club Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Workers in Tampa's renowned strip club industry are worried but hopeful that despite the pandemic's damper on business they'll have a lucrative time during the typically rip-roaring Super Bowl week.(AP)
lifestyle

Tampa's famed strip clubs brace for an unusual Super Bowl amid coronavirus

Strip clubs, like bars and restaurants, have struggled in the Covid-19 era. Early in the pandemic in 2020, the clubs were shuttered.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Elizabeth Reed dances at Scores Gentleman's Club, a strip club near the stadium hosting the Super Bowl, and says wearing masks while working is like “doing cardio” with her nose and mouth covered. It’s uncomfortable and sweaty, and her makeup is often ruined. She’s also wary of dancing close to patrons wearing thinner face coverings.

“It’s not the same,” she said, adding that she doesn't want to complain because front-line health care workers have to wear masks for hours on end. “It’s been an adjustment. Now I face away from the customer a majority of the time.”

Still, she’s hopeful she’ll make $1,000 a night during Super Bowl week, and she’ll wear sequined masks that match her outfits.

When Tampa was chosen host of this year’s Super Bowl, strip club owners anticipated a windfall week. Now, though, making it rain is less of a guarantee. There’s a global pandemic, citywide mask mandates and an attendance cap of one-third of the stadium’s capacity, so only 22,000 fans can go. Plus, the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the game, which means fewer people will be traveling and spending money. That leaves the owners and dancers of Tampa’s numerous strip clubs worried about how this year will shake out.

“I’m thinking we’ll get an increase in business but it’s not going to be like anything it was,” said Joe Redner, the owner of Mons Venus, an all-nude strip club within walking distance of Raymond James Stadium. “This COVID makes it a whole different world.”

The last time the Super Bowl was in Tampa — in 2009 — Redner’s landmark nightspot raised its cover charge from $20 to $50 the week of the big game.

“People were lined up outside, handing us $50 bills,” he recalled.

Strip clubs, like bars and restaurants, have struggled in the COVID-19 era. Early in the pandemic in 2020, the clubs were shuttered. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen, some strip clubs began offering food. Others got even more creative: They promoted online access to dancers for a fee.

Eventually, the clubs reopened. In Tampa, that meant performers and patrons had to wear masks in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus -- even during lap dances -- putting a damper on some of the wild fun.

“It’s slow. People aren’t going out. We are still doing business and we’re still surviving,” Redner said, but acknowledged that business is nothing like it was pre-pandemic.

Reed, the dancer at Scores, said customers may not be going out as much, but they make up for it by spending more when they do, and hopes the same will happen during game week.

“Patrons are more generous. When they do go out, they party harder,” she said.

Tampa has earned a reputation for its strip clubs. It all started with Redner’s yearslong, much publicized fight to allow full nude dancing. Eventually Redner expanded his business portfolio, ran for office, and became something of a folk hero for the First Amendment.

Wyclef Jean referenced Redner’s club in his 2009 song “Perfect Gentleman.” When the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Arizona Cardinals in the Super Bowl that year, there were at least 43 strip clubs in the Tampa area, many clustered around the stadium. City leaders enacted a rule that barred dancers from getting within 6 feet of a patron. Dozens of dancers were arrested, but today the law is rarely enforced, boosting the city’s reputation.

“At one point in this city, football was not the only contact sport in Tampa,” former Mayor Bob Buckhorn said.

Julio Quin, the manager of Scores in Tampa, worked at the chain's clubs in Miami during last year's Super Bowl in that city. He's bracing for a solid week and is optimistic.

“Picture your best day ever and multiply it by two,” he said, adding that the club went through $250,000 in single bills as tips for strippers last year.

Scores has a strict mask policy and tables are spaced 6 feet apart, with leather chairs aimed at two poles in the middle of the room.

Quin acknowledges there will likely be fewer customers this year — the club's capacity is at 185, which includes dancers and staff — but thinks the people who are traveling for the game or out partying will be big spenders. He's hiring a handful of out-of-town dancers to augment his lineup and celebrities have contacted him about private parties, he said.

“I imagine the night before the game is going to be the craziest,” he said. “The line's going to be around the building. All exotic cars outside, and the carpet's going to be decorated with dollar bills.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.(Unsplash)
The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers assess cognitive impairment in patients with breast cancer

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
A recent analysis of published studies estimates that one-quarter of adults with breast cancer have cognitive impairment before starting therapy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marriott International announced the launch of it’s Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, an initiative that offers meaningful travel all over Asia Pacific
Marriott International announced the launch of it’s Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, an initiative that offers meaningful travel all over Asia Pacific
brunch

Travel with a cause

By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
To make hotel-stays memorable and meaningful across Asia Pacific, the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme has been launched by the hotel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Dog food vending machine that keeps plastic use in check to be launched

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:43 PM IST
A non-governmental organisation, Roystian Foundation of Hubli will be launching machines from 14 February onwards that vend food for street dogs in exchange for an empty plastic bottle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Believing in themselves, these trailblazers took risks and proved that the power of human spirit is invincible.
Believing in themselves, these trailblazers took risks and proved that the power of human spirit is invincible.
lifestyle

The trailblazers: Here’s to those who never give up!

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience honours eight individuals who made a remarkable difference in the lives of others even as the world grappled with a deadly pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how novel coronavirus infection differs from that of SARS virus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Compared to the SARS virus, which caused over 750 deaths and more than 8400 known cases of infection during the 2002-03 pandemic, the novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 103 million people across the world, killing over 2.25 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
fashion

Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:58 PM IST
The Belgian-born designer, often referred to as DVF, chaired the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006 to 2019. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, whose honorees changed the course of history, in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence(Twitter/JanePickard9, Instagram/egupta/tarasutaria)
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence(Twitter/JanePickard9, Instagram/egupta/tarasutaria)
health

World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Studies have found that those with the highest levels of physical activity are lesser prone to cancer. On World Cancer Day 2021, here are 3 Yoga asanas with their steps and benefits that may help prevent cancer or its recurrence
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representational image)(Unsplash)
(Representational image)(Unsplash)
travel

Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Italy’s 2019-2020 ski season closed unexpectedly early last March, when the country became the first Western country pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
George R R Martin(Wikipedia)
George R R Martin(Wikipedia)
art culture

Winds of Winter to be my best work yet: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:53 PM IST
American novelist and screenwriter, George R.R. Martin has said that the worldwide lockdown in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in his best work to date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The recently showcased haute couture collections nodded in favour of defined eyebrows and subtle contouring
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week(Instagram/kensingtonroyal)
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week(Instagram/kensingtonroyal)
health

Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • On Day 1 of Children’s Mental Health Week, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton encouraged kids to ‘draw your feelings’ and share them with her which she later displayed on her social media handle | Check pictures and significance inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks(Yahoo)
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks(Yahoo)
health

Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Given that future pandemics can be of animal origin, where animal to human and reverse spread can take place, scientists have discovered a new generation of antivirals that could play a key role in the control and treatment of important viral infections in both humans and animals
READ FULL STORY
Close
The grant was withdrawn in September, but the decision only came to light on Tuesday when a Polish LGBT activist published on his website three letters exchanged between Norwegian and Polish officials.(Unsplash)
The grant was withdrawn in September, but the decision only came to light on Tuesday when a Polish LGBT activist published on his website three letters exchanged between Norwegian and Polish officials.(Unsplash)
relationships

Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein cancelled a major grant to Poland's Carpathian Mountains after the region passed a resolution against "LGBT ideology".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before you drool over that slab of dark chocolate, read what the expert has to say.(Shutterstock)
Before you drool over that slab of dark chocolate, read what the expert has to say.(Shutterstock)
health

Can eating dark chocolate help you lose weight? Let’s find out

By Nikita Bhardwaj | Written by Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The internet is flooded with information on how dark choc can help you lose weight. But here’s what an obesity expert wants you to know about eating dark chocolate for weight loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The randomised field trial used small, insecticide-treated, plastic mesh devices called "emanators" to target Aedes aegypti mosquitos in homes in the state of Yucatan in Mexico.(Unsplash)
The randomised field trial used small, insecticide-treated, plastic mesh devices called "emanators" to target Aedes aegypti mosquitos in homes in the state of Yucatan in Mexico.(Unsplash)
health

Trial gives hope for better control of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:18 PM IST
An international stud has shown that a new device that targets 'Aedes aegypti' mosquitos could be extremely useful in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP