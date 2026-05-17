The vet whose career took off when she began doing acupuncture for pets

A 12-year-old Labrador retriever named Sugar was sprawled on a hardwood floor of a Brooklyn apartment.

Kneeling beside her, Dr. Kristen Miller swiftly tapped hair-thin needles into the dog’s back and haunches. Sugar didn’t flinch. She was laser-focused on licking organic peanut butter off a mat, a treat reserved for her biweekly acupuncture sessions.

Miller began her career as a conventional veterinarian. After discovering veterinary acupuncture a decade ago, she eventually left Western medicine behind to launch a mobile practice sticking needles in dogs and cats. She charges up to $500 for house calls and now has a wait list.

Depending on your point of view, Miller is either at the forefront of a promising medical specialty or a practitioner of a pseudoscience that is being propped up by humans who will do anything for their pets.

Acupuncture—for animals or humans—isn’t recognized as a board-certified medical specialty, and skeptics say there is no rigorous scientific evidence backing the practice. They point to studies suggesting a strong caregiver placebo effect, with the only real change being the owner’s perception of their pet’s condition.

Miller says she became a believer when her own aging golden retriever, Murphy, had arthritis and his medication stopped working. She took him to an acupuncturist and said Murphy regained both his mobility and vitality with weekly visits.

“He could get up more easily,” Miller said.

Miller enrolled in a Florida-based school now called Chi University that trains vets in traditional Chinese medicine. After graduating, she began practicing conventional Western medicine at a clinic by day, and needling animals in their living rooms on evenings and weekends.

Early on, Miller had a hard time distracting her patients. They would occasionally perform a vigorous wet-shake in the middle of a session, sending needles flying across the room.

“You’re spending all this time searching for needles,” Miller said. She has learned to use treats to make patients forget they’re being poked full of holes and needles with bright-colored handles that are easier to find.

Miller is now a full-time practitioner of Chinese medicine, navigating Manhattan’s gridlock and Brooklyn’s brownstones carrying a doctor bag of needles and laser equipment. Her fees range from $300 to $500, a premium she said allows her to provide undivided attention to each animal in the comfort of its home.