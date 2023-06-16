Top five camping and hiking locations in US you can't miss this summer

Trekking and camping are one of the favourite adventure activities in the United States. Amidst the monotony of city life and everyday office work in the cubicles, most people like to have a getaway where the air is fresh and nature can be relished in its full glory. Image for representation(Getty Images)

The post pandemic world has increased focus on travelling and on hanging out with friends and family, for much needed rejuvenation and for the sake of mental health.

Here are the top five camping and hiking sites in USA

Glacier National Park, Montana

Glacier National Park in Montana is one of the best places to camp in USA. There are 13 front country campgrounds in the region. Some of the campgrounds like Bowman Lake Campground,Cut Bank Campground, Kintla Lake Campground, Logging Creek Campground, Quartz Creek Campground and Rising Sun Campground can be booked through first-come, first-serve basis while others require reservation.

For reservations, booking can be done through Recreation.gov. As network in the area is not reliable, it's best to make the booking beforehand.

Camping near Lake McDonald is one of the best options in Glacier National Park.

Yosemite National Park, California

Surrounded on the southeast by Sierra National Forest, Yosemite National Park is home to several waterfalls and offers exploration of grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area with stunning views and breathtaking natural beauty.

Reservations are required for almost all the campgrounds. There are three first-come, first-served campgrounds available in in late fall, winter, and early spring.

The region offers activities like fishing, hiking, rock climbing for the visitors.

Biscayne Park, Florida

If you have an penchant for exploring sea life, ambhibians and birds, Biscayne Park in Florida is the place to be. It offers two campsites, Elliott Key and Boca Chita Key, both of which are on islands and, therefore, only accessible by boat.

While camping, visitors can enjoy activities like canoeing and kayaking, scuba diving, fishing and lobstering and explore the region's coral reefs and mangrove forests.

Kalalau Beach, Hawaii

Kalalau Beach in Hawaii offers one of the most difficult trails and remote campgrounds in USA. For camping here, visitors require permits. There are almost no facilities on the beach, so visitors need to bring own food, drinking water and equipment.

Hiking to the beach can be an arduous task and one must not be afraid of heights as the trail to it, is narrow in some areas. Campfires are not allowed in the area.

Letchworth State Park, New York

Located just 329 miles from New York City, Letchworth State Park is another great destination for campers. The river canyon in the park is also known as the "Grand Canyon of the East". The area offers many waterfalls, pictureseque hiking trails. Visitors can enjoy hot air balloon ride, kayaking, cross country skiing etc.

Recreational vehicles are allowed and visitors can also create campfires. Letchworth valley camp and resort and silver lake campground are the two of the great camping locations in the park.

