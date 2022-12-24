5 fun and exciting adventure activities you must try this holiday season

Holiday season is the time of the year everyone eagerly waits so that they can spend time with their loved ones and celebrate the beautiful holiday season by going on a vacation or enjoying other activities. This is the time of year when we take a break from our hectic schedules and stress to enjoy time with our loved ones, friends, or just by ourselves. There are so many activities you can do this year so why not celebrate the auspicious holiday season with some thrill and adventure.

Adventure sports are ones that provide you with the thrill and excitement you enjoy, allow you to feel delighted and help you relax. The best experiences one can have are through adventure activities, which are typically on everyone's bucket list. This season, you can attempt a wide variety of adventurous activities. (Also read: Travel: Best spots to enjoy adventure sports in India )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development, Jumpin Heights, suggested five adventure activities that you must try this holiday season.

1. Bungee jumping

Bungee jumping is among those adventure activities that everyone has heard of and wants to experience.(Shutterstock)

It is one of the most popular adventure activities in India, thanks to Rishikesh. It is among those adventure activities that everyone has heard of and wants to experience. The jumper is harnessed to rubber chords by the ankles and undertakes a free fall to test their limits on the edge before the mighty rebound that the elastic chords offer.

2. Giant swing

The Swing has almost double the free fall of the bungy and almost as much fear. (pinterest)

It is another fun adventure activity you can try which gives you a sense of excitement and thrill. You are fit into a seat and chest harness that is attached to fixed wire ropes. The ropes will smoothly swing you like a pendulum as you are left dangling in midair. The Swing has almost double the free fall of the bungy and almost as much fear. Popularised in Rishikesh, since 2010.

3. Flying fox

This adventure is the milder of the three and gives an experience of flying like a bird through gorgeous landscapes.(pinterest)

Flying fox is an adventure where you are harnessed like superman, parallel to the ground and will take off on a zip line from a jump platform in the hills with speeds of up to 150 kmph. The ride slows down at the lowest point of the wire by gravity, just a few meters above the ground or river, before being pulled back up by a mechanised process. This adventure is the milder of the three and gives an experience of flying like a bird through gorgeous landscapes.

4. Skiing

Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir: One of the top skiing locations in India. (Unsplash)

Skiing is another most popular adventure sport, you can try this holiday season. This is a thrilling way to travel up snowy hills and feel the chilly air. Long skis, sometimes known as runners, are connected to specially made boots, which the skier uses to move through the snow. Manali, Kullu, and Gulmarg are among the gorgeous locations you can visit.

5. Trekking

Everyone should try trekking at least once in a lifetime, particularly during the winter. (iStockphoto)

Everyone should try trekking at least once in a lifetime, particularly during the winter. This holiday season, you should travel to several regions that are covered in snow, climb the highest peaks, and take in the breathtaking views from the tallest cliffs.

