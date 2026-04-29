5 scenic and affordable international destinations to visit this summer vacation, all under 50 k

As the days grow longer, loo sets in, temperatures climb high enough to make headlines everyday, the urge to break away from the usual routine, from household chores, office work or university lectures, becomes stronger and almost irresistible. Visuals of floating breakfasts, lounging in hammocks, sipping mimosas, sunset beach walks, poolside naps and quaint cafe hopping, coastal scooty rides all occupy your daydreams.ALSO READ: Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day

Enjoy summer in tropical locations with easy hacks that won't burn a hole in your wallet. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But just as you start scrolling through beachwear and tickets, a sense of hesitation settles, will your wallet allow it, especially when it comes to international travel? After all, the usual narrative places such gateways firmly in the expensive bracket.

In reality, however, a rejuvenating tropical International trip does not always have to come with a hefty price tag that will cost you an arm and a leg. With the right planning, timing, and choices, there are several International destinations close to India that meet all your summer trip needs, all within ₹50,000 per person.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, India’s leading international holiday brand, shared which destinations are possible. He acknowledged that, “there are indeed getaways that are easy and within reach. You don’t have to go far or spend a lot to find them. They are perfect for the summer." This means travel can also be accessible, not solely for luxury seekers.

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{{^usCountry}} “From tropical beaches to Himalayan escapes and cultural cities, five international destinations under ₹50,000 per person offer the perfect balance of accessibility, comfort, and memorable experiences,” he described what all can be found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From tropical beaches to Himalayan escapes and cultural cities, five international destinations under ₹50,000 per person offer the perfect balance of accessibility, comfort, and memorable experiences,” he described what all can be found. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Whether it is high-octane tropical vibes with vibrant nightlife, beaches and buzzing street markets, or quaint mountain landscapes with cafes, a summer trip is not one-dimensional. You can choose destinations that suit a wide range of travel moods without stretching your budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether it is high-octane tropical vibes with vibrant nightlife, beaches and buzzing street markets, or quaint mountain landscapes with cafes, a summer trip is not one-dimensional. You can choose destinations that suit a wide range of travel moods without stretching your budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are 5 destinations he recommended: 1. Bangkok and Phuket or Krabi, Thailand: Tropical energy with island calm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are 5 destinations he recommended: 1. Bangkok and Phuket or Krabi, Thailand: Tropical energy with island calm {{/usCountry}}

Thailand is full of amazing island location! (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Travel time: ~4–5 hours direct | Visa: On arrival

One of the most ‘dependable’ and ‘reliable’ international destinations for Indian travellers

With the Songkran festival approaching, Bangkok transforms into a vibrant celebration of water fights, temple visits, and street festivities.

Island destinations such as Phuket or Krabi offer relaxation with turquoise waters, limestone cliffs, and scenic boat rides {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Travel time: ~4–5 hours direct | Visa: On arrival

One of the most ‘dependable’ and ‘reliable’ international destinations for Indian travellers

With the Songkran festival approaching, Bangkok transforms into a vibrant celebration of water fights, temple visits, and street festivities.

Island destinations such as Phuket or Krabi offer relaxation with turquoise waters, limestone cliffs, and scenic boat rides {{/usCountry}}

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Food to try: Pad thai, mango sticky rice, Thai green curry

Ideal for a mix of high-energy city life and relaxed beach downtime

2. Colombo and Sri Lanka Hill Country: Beaches, tea trails, and wildlife

Travel time: ~1.5–2 hours | Visa: Free ETA

Close to India and easy to explore within a short duration.

Start in Colombo for its colonial charm and coastal promenades before heading to the misty hill country regions of Ella or Nuwara Eliya.

Go for scenic train journeys through the tea plantation, also considered among the most beautiful rail routes in the world

Mirissa, on the southern coast, offers seasonal whale-watching experiences along the way

Food to try: Hoppers, kottu roti, fresh seafood

3. Bali, Indonesia: Private villas and cultural Retreats

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Travel time: ~8–9 hours | Visa: On arrival

As Bali’s dry season begins, travellers can take advantage of some of the most affordable villa stays of the year

Known for its laid-back atmosphere

Explore temples such as Uluwatu and Tanah Lot

Wander through the rice terraces of Ubud, or unwind at beach clubs in Seminyak and Canggu

Food to try: Nasi goreng, mie goreng, satay

4. Bhutan: Serene travel in the Himalayas

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Travel time: 5-7 hours | Visa: No visa required (permit needed)

Ideal for slow, mindful travel

Bhutan, known for its focus on Gross National Happiness, has monasteries and mountain landscapes

Visit Thimphu, Paro, and Tiger’s Nest monastery

Food to try: Ema datshi (chilli and cheese), red rice, local stews

5. Hanoi & Da Nang, Vietnam: Culture, and coastal beauty

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Travel time: ~5–6 hours direct | Visa: E-visa

Rising favourite due to affordability and rich experiences

In Hanoi, visit the Old Quarter, markets, and historic architecture like Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Temple of Literature

Check out lantern-lit streets of Hoi An, the dramatic limestone landscapes of Ha Long Bay in Da Nang

Food to try: Pho, banh mi, fresh spring rolls, egg coffee (in Hanoi)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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