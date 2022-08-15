6 most stunning forts and palaces in India you need to visit

Travelers from all over the world visit India because of its rich history and diversified cultural traditions. Many people praise the majestic forts and palaces that dot the land for their elegant architectural design and rich socio-cultural heritage. They tell the tales of love, conflict, victories, and failures that reflect India's colourful history. Here is a list of some of India's most breathtaking forts and palaces that you really must see. (Also read: Top Indian destinations to visit for art lovers )

Amber Fort, Jaipur

Amer Fort: Approximately seven miles from Jaipur, Amber Fort was built in the late 16th century. The fort is made of marbles and red sandstone. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 2013. (Unsplash)

One of the most well-known forts in India is Amber Fort. In 2013, UNESCO designated a collection of six hill forts in Rajasthan as a World Heritage site. The tiny village of Amber gave it its name. Maharaja Man Singh I, a Rajput king started building the fort in 1592, and it's now a popular tourist destination in Jaipur.

2. Red Fort, Delhi

Red Fort: The red fort is a historic fort in old Delhi. One of the most well-known Mughal rulers, Shah Jahan, constructed it. (HT Gallery)

The Red Fort is a historic fort in old Delhi. One of the most well-known Mughal rulers, Shah Jahan, constructed it. Although it serves as a reminder of Mughal dominance in India, it is also a symbol of modern India. In 2007, the Red Fort was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Mughal architectural style is evident in the fort's well-preserved buildings, which feature marble and floral ornamentation. The Indian Prime Minister raises the flag at the Red Fort gate on Independence Day every year and gives a speech from its ramparts.

3. Chittorgarh Fort, Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh Fort: With over 700 acres of land, Chittorgarh Fort is one of India's biggest forts. (HT Gallery)

With over 700 acres of land, Chittorgarh Fort is one of India's biggest forts. It was constructed in the seventh century A.D. by local Maurya kings. The Chittorgarh Fort, which authentically represents Rajput culture and beliefs, is filled with legends of bravery and selflessness. The Chittorgarh Fort was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013 due to its remarkable construction. A breathtaking perspective of the neighbourhood can be found inVijay Stambha (Tower of Victory).

4. Agra Fort, Agra

Red Fort: On the banks of the Yamuna River stands the enormous red sandstone Agra Fort. (HT Gallery)

On the banks of the Yamuna River stands the enormous red sandstone Agra Fort. Emperor Akbar ordered it to be built in 1565, and his grandson Shah Jahan later completed it. A 1983 classification as a UNESCO World Heritage Site made it one of the first places in India to get that honour. Essentially, it was a military installation. The Indian government received control of the fort after the British left India. The fort, which has been properly kept, is today a popular tourist destination.

5. Golconda Fort, Hyderabad

Golconda Fort: The iconic fort is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was constructed by the Kakatiya Kings and formerly served as the Golconda Kingdom's capital. (Unsplash)

The iconic fort is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was constructed by the Kakatiya Kings and formerly served as the Golconda Kingdom's capital. The Telugu words "Golla Konda," which translates to "Shepherd's Hill," are the source of the name Golconda. The Golconda Fort is regarded as one of Hyderabad's seven marvels. The fort is a true treat for tourists because of its rich history, an enormous structure, and well-kept grounds.

6. City Palace, Jaipur

City Palace: One of the most prominent landmarks of Jaipur, City Palace, is situated in the heart of Jaipur. This popular tourist destination was built between 1729 and 1732 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. (Unsplash)

City Palace is a structure that has kept the city's heritage alive and is a symbol of magnificence. When you first enter the palace, all you can do is stand there in awe of its grandeur as you take in its magnificent architecture and artefacts. The last ruling royal family continues to reside at the palace. The palace is a stunning example of the blending of Mughal and Rajput architecture.

