7 hottest new hotels to book in Italy this summer

Italy sells itself: gallery after gallery of Renaissance masterpieces, slippery forkfuls of cacio e pepe, the way the seaside looks even better with a spritz in hand. Some 458 million overnight stays were recorded by travellers seduced by such draws in 2024—setting a tourism record and making Italy the second-most-visited country in all of Europe, just behind Spain. 7 dreamy Italian hotels that will make you pack your bags immediately.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

“I joke that Italy is always on top of my bucket list,” says Christian Clerc, chief executive officer of Auberge Resorts Collection, an acclaimed US hospitality brand that in recent weeks opened its first Italian hotel, located in the Tuscan hills outside of Florence. “I feel like everybody’s connected to Italy somehow. If you like beauty and culture and food, you probably love coming back again and again just as I do.”

That perpetual demand explains why each year an impressive crop of resort debuts seems to raise the bar for dolce-vita-style indulgence. And in 2025, the newcomers are so impressive, they’re forcing Italy’s classic bastions of luxury to raise their games in turn.

If you’re like Clerc and put Italy at the top of your must-visit list, here are seven hot new and newly reinvigorated hotels to book this summer.

Collegio alla Querce

This urban resort offers the best of both worlds: It’s just a 15-minute drive from Brunelleschi’s Duomo in the center of town, but it’s removed enough to feel like a Tuscan countryside retreat. Its 83 rooms and suites occupy a cluster of 16th century buildings that have assumed many lives—first a school for Florence’s elite (hence the name), then a chapel, then a theater. Now it’s once again fit for society gatherings, with vine-covered trellises shading the pool and a dimly lit bar in the old headmaster’s office. Shelves in the rooms are lined with ceramics commissioned from local artisans; they inform an elegant, earth-toned color scheme all around. And because luxury is all about exclusive experiences now, activities include pasta making with the resort’s chefs, wine tasting classes and private after-hours tours of the Accademia Gallery. Rooms from around €1,000 ($1,092).

Vista Ostuni

In July, Ostuni, a village in Puglia known for its medieval architecture and winding cobblestone streets, will get its first hotel of note just outside the city center in a 14th century palazzo. Its generous suites—starting at some 645 square feet—will have views of either the sea or Ostuni’s famed whitewashed buildings. (The unique limestone architecture is why Italians call it the La Perla Bianca, or “the White Pearl.”) Lauded Italian chef Andrea Berton of Milan’s Michelin-starred Berton will open a fine-dining restaurant downstairs, while on the roof there will be a bar overlooking the tranquil countryside. For guests eager to explore the surrounding area, private car transfers will head 15 minutes north to the seaside and its beach clubs; trips to see the triangular “Trulli” houses in nearby Alberobello can easily be arranged, too. Rooms from around €1,400.

Orient Express La Minerva

The Eternal City is undergoing what feels like an eternal luxury hotel boom, and the latest, greatest entrant is smack in the middle of the Centro Storico, a 10-minute drive from Ostiense Station. The proximity is important as it’s the sibling property to a new luxury train that shares the Orient Express name, taking guests from the capital to destinations like Sicily and Venice in opulent rail journeys that channel the 1920s art deco era. The hotel follows suit with palatial flourishes like marble shell-shaped sinks in its 93 rooms. Top suites have frescoed ceilings and sweeping views of the Pantheon. Bonus: If you’re keen to try the new train journeys before or after your stay, the hotel provides transfers to the station. Rooms from €1,000.

Vetera Matera

Matera in the country’s south has been an in-the-know day trip thanks to its Sassi—rocky dwellings dug into caves, some of which date to the Paleolithic era. But few visitors have stayed overnight, given the town’s lack of noteworthy hotels. That’s about to change with the mid-April arrival of Vetera, which is ideally located for visitors who want to check out the famous structures. Its 23 rooms are carved into the Sassi; the same applies to the spa area, where the pools are built into the rocks. Guests can explore the town’s stone buildings and winding cobbled streets on foot, some of which are featured in the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die, and then cool down with a cocktail in hand at the outdoor bar. Rooms from around €500.

Ancora Cortina

The Dolomites have never been hotter, as the region unveils a series of hotels in anticipation of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. It may still seem early, but Americans have long preferred the region for summer hiking rather than winter skiing: It’s when long afternoons cast a uniquely rosy glow on the mountainsides. Among the openings are Aman’s yearslong overhaul of the iconic Rosa Alpina, whose name comes from that signature alpenglow. But we’re partial to Ancora Cortina, a spinoff of celebrity-favorite Borgo Egnazia in Puglia. When it opens in May, its 38 rooms will bear the punchy design stamp of Vicky Charles, formerly head of design at Soho House. Notably, it’s a redo of an old hotel that has anchored historic Cortina since 1826, with a location smack in the center of town. Rooms from €800.

Lake Como Edition

Here’s what we said in January when writing about Lake Como Edition as one of Europe’s most exciting openings in 2025: “Once you’ve laid eyes on the Edition’s floating pool, built to hover over Lake Como, you may not even notice the grand building that houses the 142-room hotel. Yet that structure is also a sight to behold: It’s a transformed 19th century building with views to the Bellagio mountains from the western shores of the lake. Expect vibey, dimly lit bars and cool restaurants inside; this is an Edition, after all. That also means you’ll be able to book your five-star stay with Marriott Bonvoy points, a first for tony (and expensive) Lake Como.” We stand by every word.Opening date and rates to be confirmed.

Splendid o, a Belmond Hotel

The grande dame of Portofino is perched high in the hills with enviable views of the blue-green waters of the Ligurian Sea—and many of the rooms have terraces that face the bay. It’s long been one of the most stylish places to stay in town (legends like Elizabeth Taylor have vacationed there) and will become even more of a spot to see and be seen when it reopens this June after a multiyear renovation from design superstar Martin Brudnizki. DJs will spin sets from the pool deck, and guests can splash up for cocktails and pasta at the new terrace restaurant, Splendido Grill. And because this is Belmond—a hotel company LVMH acquired in 2019—there will also be a Dior spa, where four treatment “cabins” will offer al fresco massages set to the sound of crashing waves. Rooms from €2,400.