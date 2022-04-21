Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Adventure cycle rally in Pithoragarh to boost tourism near India-China border
travel

Adventure cycle rally in Pithoragarh to boost tourism near India-China border

Participants of the adventure cycle rally will have to cover a distance of 36 kilometres from Gunji village to Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh and return. The aim is to vitalise villages close to the India-China border via adventure tourism activities
Adventure cycle rally in Pithoragarh to boost tourism near India-China border (Twitter/deepak_015)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:10 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Pithoragarh

In a bid to vitalise villages close to the India-China border via adventure tourism activities, an adventure cycle rally will be organised in the second week of May from Gunji to Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh, an official said on Thursday.

"The rally, 'Towards Adi Kailash,' will be open to all adventure cyclists," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

Such an event is being organised for the first time in a border village, he claimed.

Participants of the rally will have to cover a distance of 36 kilometres from Gunji village to Adi Kailash and return, the official added.

"An event like this is being organised as Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt is taking a keen interest in vitalising border villages through such adventure activities," Chauhan said.

"We have instructed officers to form a core committee to look after the implementation of the event and make proper arrangements," the DM said.

Further, a 10-day national level trekking expedition from Khaliya Top to Rurkhan has been flagged off in Munsiyari. Over 300 trekkers from 17 states are taking part in the event. 

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bicycle cycle rally adventure pithoragarh district tourism india china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP