Mon, Jan 12, 2026
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Dates revealed: Starts 16th January across all categories with offers upto 80% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jan 12, 2026 04:19 pm IST

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on 16th January with discounts upto 80% across categories, making Amazon Sale 2026 one of the awaited shopping moments.

Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Suitcase/Luggage for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Set of 3 | 40L, 65L & 100L Capacity | Polycarbonate Hardshell | Silent Hinomoto Wheels | for All Travel Needs | Black | Money Moves Sunray View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

American Tourister Ivy Nxt 3PCSET 4 Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage Polycarbonate Check-in Trolley Bags for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock for Unisex - Black, Small, Medium, Large, 79 cm View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Maybelline High-Glossy New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick Lippy Instant Shine & Transfer Proof. Last Up To 16Hr, Enriched With Vitamin E & Aloe | 4.2Ml View Details checkDetails

₹533

Lakme Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick, Smooth Matte Finish, Lightweight Lipstick, Smudgeproof, Lasts 16hrs, Hydrates Lips, Coffee Command, 3.6g View Details checkDetails

₹227

Mamaearth Luxe Matte Long Stay Lipstick with Passion Fruit Oil & Vitamin E -2g | Mocha Nude 16 Hour Long Stay | High Impact Color | Made Safe Certified View Details checkDetails

₹764

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Joan Sneakers - (UK7) (US8) (2FD25026A02) Beige View Details checkDetails

₹2,621

Bacca Bucci® Balancer Mens Fashion Sneakers Lace-Up Trainers Basketball Style Walking Shoes- White & Blue, Size UK6 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Puma Unisex-Adult Up Black-White Sneaker - 11 UK (372605) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Amazon has officially shared the dates for its much-awaited seasonal sale, giving shoppers something to plan for. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on 16th January and covers almost every shopping category on the site. From fashion and beauty to electronics, home needs and daily essentials, the Republic Day Sale brings discounts of upto 80% off on a wide selection of products.

Amazon Sale lights up screens during Republic Day Sale with deals across fashion, beauty, home and more.

Buyers can look forward to early access perks, bank offers and short window deals that reward timely shopping. Interest around the Amazon Sale tends to grow quickly, and this year feels no different. With Amazon Sale 2026 holding an important spot on the retail calendar, now is a good time to organise wish lists and act fast before popular items run out.

Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026


• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

Likely additional bank offers

While not officially listed on Amazon’s site yet for 2026, past and related reports from financial news and deals coverage suggest these deals might appear or have appeared previously in similar events:
• Flat instant discounts on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards*

• HDFC Bank may offer a flat instant price cut on credit cards*

• Bank of Baroda credit cards have been listed with instant discounts on deals in some promotional summaries in the past.*

Extra perks often seen around Amazon sales


• UPI cashback offers such as fixed rupee rebates for payments above a minimum spend.*
• Coupon rewards and third-party cashback through platforms like GoPaisa, adding an extra percentage benefit on top of bank discounts.*
• No-cost EMI plans with partner cards and payment partners to split big purchases.*

*Make sure to double-check these deals during checkout for actuals on the website and app.

Shop luggage at 50% to 80% off! Deals revealed

1.

Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Suitcase/Luggage for Travel, Dusk Green
2.

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Set of 3 | 40L, 65L & 100L Capacity | Polycarbonate Hardshell | Silent Hinomoto Wheels | for All Travel Needs | Black | Money Moves Sunray
3.

American Tourister Ivy Nxt 3PCSET 4 Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage Polycarbonate Check-in Trolley Bags for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock for Unisex - Black, Small, Medium, Large, 79 cm
Shop lipsticks for your vanity with a minimum 50% off

4.

Maybelline High-Glossy New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick Lippy Instant Shine & Transfer Proof. Last Up To 16Hr, Enriched With Vitamin E & Aloe | 4.2Ml
5.

Lakme Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick, Smooth Matte Finish, Lightweight Lipstick, Smudgeproof, Lasts 16hrs, Hydrates Lips, Coffee Command, 3.6g
6.

Mamaearth Luxe Matte Long Stay Lipstick with Passion Fruit Oil & Vitamin E -2g | Mocha Nude 16 Hour Long Stay | High Impact Color | Made Safe Certified
Shop sneakers with top ratings

7.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Joan Sneakers - (UK7) (US8) (2FD25026A02) Beige
8.

Bacca Bucci® Balancer Men's Fashion Sneakers Lace-Up Trainers Basketball Style Walking Shoes- White & Blue, Size UK6
9.

Puma Unisex-Adult Up Black-White Sneaker - 11 UK (372605)
Tips before you check out

• Offers sometimes differ between debit and credit cards and vary by issuing bank and card network.

• Terms like minimum cart value may apply to instantly reduced prices and cashbacks.

• Official details for Amazon Sale 2026 are usually visible inside the checkout page or on the Amazon microsite closer to the sale date.

  • When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begin?

    The sale launches on January 16th and features deals across various categories on Amazon, including fashion, tech, and home products.

  • How much can shoppers save during the Republic Day Sale?

    Customers can grab discounts of upto 80% on a mix of products from top brands and everyday essentials.

  • Are there special bank offers on payments?

    Yes Bank offers include instant discounts on SBI cards and extra cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, along with other partnered card deals.

  • Can I use no-cost EMI during the Amazon Sale 2026?

    Buyers can choose no-cost EMI plans on select products with participating banks and payment partners during the sale.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
