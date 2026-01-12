Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Dates revealed: Starts 16th January across all categories with offers upto 80% off

Amazon has officially shared the dates for its much-awaited seasonal sale, giving shoppers something to plan for. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on 16th January and covers almost every shopping category on the site. From fashion and beauty to electronics, home needs and daily essentials, the Republic Day Sale brings discounts of upto 80% off on a wide selection of products. Amazon Sale lights up screens during Republic Day Sale with deals across fashion, beauty, home and more.

Buyers can look forward to early access perks, bank offers and short window deals that reward timely shopping. Interest around the Amazon Sale tends to grow quickly, and this year feels no different. With Amazon Sale 2026 holding an important spot on the retail calendar, now is a good time to organise wish lists and act fast before popular items run out.

Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026



• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

Likely additional bank offers

While not officially listed on Amazon’s site yet for 2026, past and related reports from financial news and deals coverage suggest these deals might appear or have appeared previously in similar events:

• Flat instant discounts on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards*

• HDFC Bank may offer a flat instant price cut on credit cards*

• Bank of Baroda credit cards have been listed with instant discounts on deals in some promotional summaries in the past.*

Extra perks often seen around Amazon sales



• UPI cashback offers such as fixed rupee rebates for payments above a minimum spend.*

• Coupon rewards and third-party cashback through platforms like GoPaisa, adding an extra percentage benefit on top of bank discounts.*

• No-cost EMI plans with partner cards and payment partners to split big purchases.*

*Make sure to double-check these deals during checkout for actuals on the website and app.

Shop luggage at 50% to 80% off! Deals revealed

Shop lipsticks for your vanity with a minimum 50% off

Shop sneakers with top ratings

Tips before you check out

• Offers sometimes differ between debit and credit cards and vary by issuing bank and card network.

• Terms like minimum cart value may apply to instantly reduced prices and cashbacks.

• Official details for Amazon Sale 2026 are usually visible inside the checkout page or on the Amazon microsite closer to the sale date.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: FAQs When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begin? The sale launches on January 16th and features deals across various categories on Amazon, including fashion, tech, and home products.

How much can shoppers save during the Republic Day Sale? Customers can grab discounts of upto 80% on a mix of products from top brands and everyday essentials.

Are there special bank offers on payments? Yes Bank offers include instant discounts on SBI cards and extra cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, along with other partnered card deals.

Can I use no-cost EMI during the Amazon Sale 2026? Buyers can choose no-cost EMI plans on select products with participating banks and payment partners during the sale.

