Anand Mahindra calls Gujarat’s ‘Road to Heaven’ a journey of silence and self-reflection; all about this 30 km stretch

The scenic Gujarat ‘Road to Heaven’ has been widely appreciated for its breathtaking views and calming, almost surreal atmosphere. Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently expressed admiration for the scenic route on X, saying that although he hasn’t experienced it personally, the visuals alone give a deep sense of calm and reflection. (Also read: Not Europe or Japan: This island is 2026’s top travel destination, just 8 hours from India )

Anand Mahindra’s reflection on the ‘Road to Heaven’

Anand Mahindra praises Gujarat’s Road to Heaven, calls it a journey within. (Instagram)

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He wrote, “They call this the 'road to heaven.' Looking at that horizon, I can see why. I haven't been there yet, but I can already feel the silence.”

Sharing a more philosophical thought, he reflected on life’s personal journeys and the importance of self-discovery. He added, “A reminder that while we are blessed with friends and family to cheer us on, the most important journeys are the ones we take within ourselves. We all eventually have to find our own road.”

Internet reaction

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{{^usCountry}} His post quickly resonated online, with travellers and users adding their own experiences and interpretations of the route’s beauty. One user remarked, “Yes, really a very calm and cool place...Absolutely looks like going to heaven.” Another commented, “One cannot even explore the beauty of India in one's lifetime; such diversity is available, but we are not promoting enough. Our tourism sector has enough potential.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His post quickly resonated online, with travellers and users adding their own experiences and interpretations of the route’s beauty. One user remarked, “Yes, really a very calm and cool place...Absolutely looks like going to heaven.” Another commented, “One cannot even explore the beauty of India in one's lifetime; such diversity is available, but we are not promoting enough. Our tourism sector has enough potential.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Others reflected more philosophically, with one asking, “Do you think we recognise our 'road to heaven' only in hindsight, or can we sense it while we're on it?” while another shared, “It's actually an out-of-the-world experience.” About the Gujarat's 30 km scenic stretch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others reflected more philosophically, with one asking, “Do you think we recognise our 'road to heaven' only in hindsight, or can we sense it while we're on it?” while another shared, “It's actually an out-of-the-world experience.” About the Gujarat's 30 km scenic stretch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Gujarat ‘Road to Heaven’, located in the Rann of Kutch, is a stunning stretch connecting mainland Kutch to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The nearly straight road offers a surreal drive, with views that change dramatically through the year, appearing like a vast sheet of water during some months and transforming into white salt deserts in others. This unique mix of salt marshes, shallow lakes, and shifting light at sunrise and sunset creates an almost dreamlike experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gujarat ‘Road to Heaven’, located in the Rann of Kutch, is a stunning stretch connecting mainland Kutch to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The nearly straight road offers a surreal drive, with views that change dramatically through the year, appearing like a vast sheet of water during some months and transforming into white salt deserts in others. This unique mix of salt marshes, shallow lakes, and shifting light at sunrise and sunset creates an almost dreamlike experience. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond its natural beauty, the route also holds cultural and historical importance as it links Khavda to Dholavira, an important Indus Valley Civilisation site. It has gained popularity among travellers, especially after being used during G20 Summit-related activities in 2023.

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The best time to visit is between November and February, during the Rann Utsav, when the weather is pleasant and the landscape is at its most scenic, making it a perfect blend of culture, history, and breathtaking views.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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