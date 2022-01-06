Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Andaman and Nicobar admn announces curbs for tourists amid Covid-19 scare
travel

Andaman and Nicobar admn announces curbs for tourists amid Covid-19 scare

Now on, 500 visitors will be allowed during in the first half -- 9 am to 12.30 pm -- at the museums of the Cellular Jail, which is a top draw among tourists.
The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.(Unsplash)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:49 PM IST
PTI |

The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Now on, 500 visitors will be allowed during in the first half -- 9 am to 12.30 pm -- at the museums of the Cellular Jail, which is a top draw among tourists.

A similar number of visitors will be allowed in the second half -- 1 pm to 4 pm, as per an order issued by the Directorate of Tourism.

At the light and sound shows in Cellular Jail and Netaji Subhash Bose Island, only 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed, the order said.

The visitors will have to follow all COVID guidelines, it added.

Besides, all the tourist boats will have to operate with 70 per cent capacity, the Directorate of Tourism said.

The curbs were put in place in view of the increase in coronavirus infections and detection of omicron cases in the islands, it added. 

Follow more stories on &lt;strong&gt;Facebook &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;Twitter&lt;/strong&gt;

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 immunisation covid-19 outbreak omicron andaman nicobar islands
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP