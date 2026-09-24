Assembly’s Rover Pro Cabin Suitcase Vs Eume Overnighter Pro 18" Cabin Suitcase; my tried-and-tested comparison

I have tried and tested enough cabin suitcases to know what I actually want from one. There needs to be enough room for my clothes, my laptop and all the chargers that somehow multiply every time I travel. The wheels need to behave themselves at the airport, and the suitcase should fit into the cabin without giving me a nasty surprise at the gate.

Assembly Rover Pro and Eume Overnighter Pro bring different strengths to cabin travel, from work-friendly storage to stylish short-trip packing. (Hindustan Times)

I tested Assembly’s Rover Pro 20 inch across four flights, including a rather rushed terminal change, while the Eume Overnighter Pro 18 inch stayed in rotation for around two months. Both are good-looking, feature-packed suitcases, but they are aimed at very different kinds of travel. Assembly is built around work trips and organisation. Eume is compact, stylish and much more suited to quick getaways.

Assembly looks serious. Eume gets the compliments

The Assembly Rover Pro I tested came in Wine, a rich burgundy shade with matching hardware. I liked the colour immediately. It looks professional without falling into the usual black and navy suitcase category, and the matching trolley handle and hardware give it a well-put-together finish. It is also a fairly substantial suitcase. The large front tech compartment adds to the overall size, so the Rover Pro does not have the slim profile you get with some other cabin cases.

The Eume Overnighter Pro in Mocha White is a completely different story. The dual-tone detailing, bright yellow lining and polished hardware give it a much more fashion-forward look. This was the suitcase people commented on. I had people asking about it at the airport, which does not happen often with luggage. So, visually, I would put Assembly in the work trip category and Eume firmly in the stylish weekend trip category.

If you travel with a lot of tech, Assembly makes a strong case

The front compartment is probably my favourite thing about the Assembly. I managed to fit my 15.6-inch laptop, laptop charger, iPad, iPad charger and mouse into it at the same time. That is a lot of work gear in one compartment, and I liked not having to dig through my clothes every time I needed something. There is another practical advantage here. The front tech compartment is part of the suitcase's locking system, so I could keep my work gear together and secured when I was in my hotel room.

The Eume has a good front compartment too. It has space for a laptop and smaller pockets for things you want to grab quickly. I liked the easy access, especially when moving through the airport. But there is one thing I would not ignore. The front laptop zipper does not have a lot of depth in terms of space. If I am carrying a laptop with a fat charger on a longer trip, that is something I would want to know before buying. Both cases have charging ports, with Assembly offering USB and Type-C and Eume offering a built-in USB port. I see these as nice extras rather than the main reason to buy either suitcase.

Read my full review of the Assembly Rover Pro here.

Assembly holds more. Eume is easier for shorter trips

The Rover Pro has a 50 litre capacity, so it is the larger suitcase of the two. Inside, you get two zipped compartments rather than the usual combination of one zipped side and one side with straps. There is also a wet and dry section, which is useful when you have damp clothes or toiletries that need to be kept separate.

Assembly also includes three packing cubes. These are not just filler accessories. They fit the suitcase well and were useful when I packed for my two-day Chandigarh work trip. The one thing I learnt quickly is that this suitcase rewards sensible packing. Start stuffing it beyond its capacity, and those zipped sections become difficult to close. I would rather pack it properly than force the zip.

The Eume has less space simply because it is an 18-inch case, but that is also part of its appeal. For a one- or two-day trip, it gives you enough room without feeling like you are dragging half your wardrobe along. Its internal dividers and pockets make the most of the space, and I found it easier to pack for a short trip.

Read my full tried and tested review of the Eume Overnighter Pro here.

The airport test changed my view of the Assembly

The Rover Pro performed really well on the move. I took it through four flights and had one particularly rushed transfer at Delhi airport, where I had just 1 hour 50 minutes to get from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1. That meant collecting the suitcase, changing terminals, getting it onto a shuttle bus and then rolling it through another terminal. The 360-degree spinner wheels handled all of that without much fuss. They were smooth on the terminal floor and also coped with outdoor footpaths and the less friendly surfaces around the airport.

Then came the part I was not expecting.

Despite being sold as a cabin suitcase, the Rover Pro's dimensions can be an issue with stricter airline checks. On my Air India flight, I was asked to check it in because of its external size. The front compartment adds useful storage, but it also adds bulk. That matters to me because one of the main reasons I want a cabin suitcase is to avoid checking in my work gear.

The Eume did not give me the same concern. Its 18-inch size felt much easier to manage through security, boarding areas and the plane aisle. It is the more straightforward choice if cabin compatibility is your main concern. The Mocha White finish does need more attention, though. After travel, you will probably want to give it a wipe. It looks gorgeous when clean, but airport floors and suitcase handling are not exactly kind to pale luggage.

Assembly Rover Pro vs Eume Overnighter Pro 18 inch

Feature Assembly Rover Pro 20 inch Eume Overnighter Pro 18 inch Overall style Professional and tech-focused Stylish and fashion-led Dimensions 38 x 24 x 55 cm 18-inch format Capacity 50 litres Compact cabin format Laptop storage Large front compartment for up to a 15.6-inch laptop Spacious front laptop compartment Laptop compartment lock Secured through the main locking system No lock on front laptop zipper Internal storage Two zipped sections plus wet and dry section Spacious main compartment with internal sections Accessories Three packing cubes Dedicated portable charger slot Charging USB and Type-C ports Built-in USB charging port Wheels 360-degree spinner wheels Smooth movement Cabin use Larger footprint can lead to airline checks Easier cabin fit Maintenance Darker Wine finish is easier to maintain Mocha White needs more cleaning Review price Not specified in the review ₹ 9,499 at the time of review

What I liked and what I did not likea bout each of the two suitcases

Assembly Rover Pro

Reasons to Buy • The front tech compartment is genuinely useful • Plenty of room for a laptop, tablet and chargers • Three packing cubes are included • Zipped internal sections keep everything in place • Wet and dry storage is handy • The wheels handled airport floors and rougher surfaces well • The wide trolley handle feels comfortable Reasons to Avoid • The front compartment makes the suitcase bulkier • It takes away some space from the main clothing section • Overpacking makes the zipped sections harder to close • Cabin sizing can be an issue with stricter airline checks

Eume Overnighter Pro 18 inch

Reasons to Buy The Mocha White finish looks fantastic The hardware feels premium Good laptop storage and internal pockets Easy access to smaller essentials Built-in charging port Dedicated space for a portable charger Compact enough for easy cabin travel Reasons to Avoid The front laptop zipper cannot store a lot in the depth The pale finish needs regular cleaning At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,499 during the review period, it sits firmly in the premium cabin suitcase category

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

So, which one makes more sense?

For my work trips, I would pick the Assembly Rover Pro. I carry enough tech to make a separate front compartment genuinely useful, and the extra internal organisation saves me from turning the suitcase upside down in search of a charger. But I would check the airline's cabin baggage dimensions before flying. My Air India experience is enough reason for me to do that every time with this suitcase.

For short trips, weekend breaks and anyone who cares a lot about how their luggage looks at the airport, I would look at the Eume Overnighter Pro 18 inch. It is smaller, easier to handle and much less likely to feel cumbersome in a crowded airport or plane aisle.

For me, the choice comes down to the way you travel. Assembly makes more sense when your cabin suitcase doubles as your mobile work kit. Eume makes more sense when you want a compact suitcase that handles short trips well and looks good doing it.

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