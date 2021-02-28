IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19
Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19(Twitter/THE_Russell)
Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19(Twitter/THE_Russell)
travel

Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19

At a time when domestic air traffic remains low due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Australian regional airline, Rex, to challenge Qantas and Virgin on the country's big-city routes by launching more flights in competition
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (Rex) said on Monday it would start flights to Adelaide and Australia's Gold Coast by April 1 as it begins to challenge Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia on the country's big-city routes.

The airline's first Melbourne-Sydney flights are planned for Monday morning, at a time when domestic air traffic remains low due to the pandemic.

Rex had previously planned to launch Sydney-Brisbane flights next to add a second route highly popular with business travellers, but it said it would instead launch the more leisure-oriented Melbourne-Adelaide, Sydney-Gold Coast and Melbourne-Gold Coast routes in time for the Easter long weekend in early April.

Rex, which until now operated only ageing 30- to 36-seat turboprops on routes like Sydney-Wagga Wagga, is using six leased Boeing Co 737s that used to fly with Virgin to take on the incumbent players.

Rex took advantage of the downturn to sign cut-rate leases and cheaper staff contracts than its rivals.

It raised up to A$150 million ($120 million) from PAG Asia Capital to launch the operations, which Rex says if successful could expand to other routes and as many as 40 planes by 2022.

Before the pandemic, Qantas' Sydney-Melbourne route was the second-biggest revenue generator for any airline globally, contributing $861 million in 2018.

However, off-and-on state border closures due to the pandemic have dented traffic demand and passenger confidence.

Rex has already cancelled some of its initial flight frequencies despite having offered one-way economy class tickets from just A$49, in a deal that Qantas then undercut with A$29 fares on budget airline Jetstar.

Rex said on Friday its big-city operations were not expected to be profitable in the financial year ending June 30, though they could be in the following year if the domestic recovery is strong.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qantas sydney melbourne virgin wagga wagga brisbane gold coast adelaide flights qantas airways ltd australia covid-19
Close
Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19(Twitter/THE_Russell)
Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19(Twitter/THE_Russell)
travel

Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:01 PM IST
At a time when domestic air traffic remains low due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Australian regional airline, Rex, to challenge Qantas and Virgin on the country's big-city routes by launching more flights in competition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days(Twitter/fc_kangana)
Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days(Twitter/fc_kangana)
travel

Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:46 PM IST
After clearing the snow along the Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway has been declared open from February 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai's first cat cafe, Ailuromania, hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes(Twitter/fahiiHA/rapplerdotcom)
Dubai's first cat cafe, Ailuromania, hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes(Twitter/fahiiHA/rapplerdotcom)
travel

Dubai's first cat cafe, Ailuromania, hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The Ailuromania Cat Cafe, which was the Middle East's first cat cafe when it opened in 2015, hopes the relaxing properties of its 25 rescue and shelter cats will help find them their forever homes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
travel

Pakistan extends travel restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Pakistan’s aviation authority on Saturday extended the existing restrictions for all inbound travellers for another two weeks as the nation continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha Government has limited the measures to passengers from five high-risk states instead of twelve.(Unsplash)
The Odisha Government has limited the measures to passengers from five high-risk states instead of twelve.(Unsplash)
travel

Odisha limits precautionary measures for travellers from five high-risk states

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Odisha Government has made a partial modification to its earlier precautionary measures issued for the passengers travelling from other States to Odisha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
travel

From school to rag picking: A day in the life of a child scavenger in India

AP, Guwahati, Assam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Once school is done for the day, 10-year-old Imradul Ali rushes home to change out of his uniform so he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Armed with a gunny sack, he goes to a landfill in the slums of Guwahati, the capital of Assam state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Poughkeepsie is top pick for New Yorkers seeking small-town life amid pandemic

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST
New York-to-Poughkeepsie ranked as the eighth most popular relocation in a survey of Americans who left big cities last year -- up from 17th a year earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White House said the meeting with climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also touched on economic policy and curbing the spread of Covid-19 — travel has been a vector for the virus.(Unsplash)
The White House said the meeting with climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also touched on economic policy and curbing the spread of Covid-19 — travel has been a vector for the virus.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline CEOs, Biden officials consider green-fuel breaks

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Chief executives of the nation's largest passenger and cargo airlines met with key Biden administration officials Friday to talk about reducing emissions from airplanes and push incentives for lower-carbon aviation fuels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, a return to a pre-pandemic normal could be years away as many countries take a go-slow approach to reopening.(Pixabay)
Even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, a return to a pre-pandemic normal could be years away as many countries take a go-slow approach to reopening.(Pixabay)
travel

Personal touch lost by travel bans is costing businesses dearly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:45 AM IST
A full reboot of global commerce is counting on business travelers being allowed to cross borders again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rich heritage of the country can be the focus and help the travel industry grow manifold, the official said.(Pixabay)
The rich heritage of the country can be the focus and help the travel industry grow manifold, the official said.(Pixabay)
travel

Domestic travel sector optimistic with improving Covid situation: Official

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:18 PM IST
The domestic travel sector is looking up, opening new vistas for business, with the Covid-19 situation improving in the country, a senior West Bengal government official said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand: Plans to develop Chota Kailash as major pilgrimage site(Twitter/TrippyGram/msbmotovlogs)
Uttarakhand: Plans to develop Chota Kailash as major pilgrimage site(Twitter/TrippyGram/msbmotovlogs)
travel

Uttarakhand: Plans to develop Chota Kailash as major pilgrimage site

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Amid speculations over Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra due to Covid-19 spike, Chota Kailash or Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand proposed to be developed as major pilgrimage site and to promote it as a destination for religious tourism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece reached an accord with Israel earlier this month to ease travel restrictions for those who can prove they have been vaccinated.(Pixabay)
Greece reached an accord with Israel earlier this month to ease travel restrictions for those who can prove they have been vaccinated.(Pixabay)
travel

Britons welcome to holiday in Greece with or without vaccine: Tourism minister

Reuters, Athens
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Greece is ready to welcome British tourists this summer regardless of whether they have had a coronavirus vaccine, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis was quoted as saying on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination passports: Digital travel pass likely available before summer(Photo by Charlotte Noelle on Unsplash)
Vaccination passports: Digital travel pass likely available before summer(Photo by Charlotte Noelle on Unsplash)
travel

Vaccination passports: Digital travel pass likely available before summer

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:17 AM IST
According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, digital vaccination passports likely available before summer to allow people to travel in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid test mandatory for travellers coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra, Kerala(Photo by Jeet Dhanoa on Unsplash)
Covid test mandatory for travellers coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra, Kerala(Photo by Jeet Dhanoa on Unsplash)
travel

Covid test mandatory for travellers coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra, Kerala

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce a negative Covid-19 test report upon their arrival in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan to lift emergency coronavirus measures as Covid-19 infections decline(Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash)
Japan to lift emergency coronavirus measures as Covid-19 infections decline(Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash)
travel

Japan to lift emergency coronavirus measures as Covid-19 infections decline

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Japan's Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu and Fukuoka prefectures will all see their emergency coronavirus measures lifted as infections have declined significantly across the country since peaking in early January after a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had swept the nation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac