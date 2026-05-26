Backpacking across Europe? A solo traveller and content creator suggests the perfect packing list

Europe feels like an enigma to most first-time backpackers. One moment you are imagining sunsets in Prague, and the next, you are confused about adapters, transport passes and how many shoes to carry. While researching backpacking must-haves for Europe, I reached out to traveller and content creator Jayant Sharma. Having travelled across more than 30 countries alone, Jayant has picked up practical lessons that only come from experience.

Jayant Sharma shares his trusted Europe backpacking essentials after travelling solo across more than 30 countries worldwide. (Jayant Sharma)

As he puts it, “Solo travel has shaped my confidence, decision-making and resilience. For me, it is one of the purest forms of freedom you can experience.” From packing essentials to budget-friendly habits, his advice makes Europe backpacking feel approachable and easy to plan for!

5 things recommended to pack for a European backpacking trip

Universal travel adapter

Europe may seem connected, but plug points can vary from country to country. Jayant learnt this while travelling between Albania and Montenegro when his charger suddenly stopped fitting. A universal adapter with multiple USB ports keeps your phone, camera and power bank charged without unnecessary stress during long train rides or overnight stays.

1.

rts USB Universal Travel Adapter, International All in One W...

Proper cushioned walking shoes

European cities are best explored on foot, especially places like Rome, Prague and Warsaw. The cobblestone streets may look charming, but they can quickly leave your feet sore if your shoes are not comfortable. Jayant recommends cushioned walking shoes; he personally uses different styles from Asics and Nike, which can handle long sightseeing days without slowing you down halfway through the trip.

2.

ASICS Mens Gel-Contend 4B+ Black/Carrier Grey Running Shoes

Reusable water bottle

{{^usCountry}} Buying bottled water every day across Europe can quietly eat into your travel budget. Jayant points out that many cities have public drinking fountains, and cafés are usually happy to offer tap water. Carrying a reusable bottle keeps you hydrated during long walking days and helps save money across the trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buying bottled water every day across Europe can quietly eat into your travel budget. Jayant points out that many cities have public drinking fountains, and cafés are usually happy to offer tap water. Carrying a reusable bottle keeps you hydrated during long walking days and helps save money across the trip. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

3.

Headway by rabitat Oslo Insulated Water Bottle 750 ml with I...

{{^usCountry}} High-capacity power bank {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} High-capacity power bank {{/usCountry}}

Maps, translation apps, train tickets and constant photo stops can drain your battery surprisingly fast during European trips. Jayant suggests carrying a high-capacity power bank so your phone stays alive during busy sightseeing days, especially while hopping between cities and depending heavily on digital bookings and directions.

4.

Portronics Luxcell Mini 20K Advanced 20000 mAh Nano Power Ba...

Printed copies of important documents

Digital copies are useful until your phone battery dies or the network disappears. Jayant recalls being denied boarding on a bus in Montenegro because he only carried a digital ticket. Printed copies of bookings, insurance documents and transport tickets can save you from unnecessary panic during transit days.

Tips to backpack across Europe

• Stay in hostels to meet fellow travellers and join social activities easily.• Spend time walking through cities instead of following packed itineraries.• Eat from bakeries, cafés and takeaway spots to save money daily.• Carry coins for ticket machines, buses and smaller local purchases.• Use public transport instead of expensive taxis between attractions.• Stay alert in crowded tourist spots and use anti-theft bags if possible.• Offer to click photos for fellow travellers to start conversations naturally.• Validate train and tram tickets before boarding to avoid heavy fines.• Explore quieter neighbourhoods instead of only tourist-heavy attractions.• Carry appropriate outfits for churches, cathedrals and heritage landmarks.

Similar articles for you

I travel over 8 times a years, and I guarantee these 5 travel accessories will simplify your airport commute

International travel is rising, and these trolley bags are built for it: 6 picks for your next vacation

This mistake almost cost me my GST refund at Changi Airport; Buy these Charles & Keith handbags in India instead

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON