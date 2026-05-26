Backpacking across Europe? A solo traveller and content creator suggests the perfect packing list
A solo traveller shares the smartest Europe backpacking essentials, practical packing advice, and easy tips for smoother budget travel experiences.
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Europe feels like an enigma to most first-time backpackers. One moment you are imagining sunsets in Prague, and the next, you are confused about adapters, transport passes and how many shoes to carry. While researching backpacking must-haves for Europe, I reached out to traveller and content creator Jayant Sharma. Having travelled across more than 30 countries alone, Jayant has picked up practical lessons that only come from experience.
As he puts it, “Solo travel has shaped my confidence, decision-making and resilience. For me, it is one of the purest forms of freedom you can experience.” From packing essentials to budget-friendly habits, his advice makes Europe backpacking feel approachable and easy to plan for!
5 things recommended to pack for a European backpacking trip
Universal travel adapter
Europe may seem connected, but plug points can vary from country to country. Jayant learnt this while travelling between Albania and Montenegro when his charger suddenly stopped fitting. A universal adapter with multiple USB ports keeps your phone, camera and power bank charged without unnecessary stress during long train rides or overnight stays.
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rts USB Universal Travel Adapter, International All in One W...
Proper cushioned walking shoes
European cities are best explored on foot, especially places like Rome, Prague and Warsaw. The cobblestone streets may look charming, but they can quickly leave your feet sore if your shoes are not comfortable. Jayant recommends cushioned walking shoes; he personally uses different styles from Asics and Nike, which can handle long sightseeing days without slowing you down halfway through the trip.
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Reusable water bottle
Buying bottled water every day across Europe can quietly eat into your travel budget. Jayant points out that many cities have public drinking fountains, and cafés are usually happy to offer tap water. Carrying a reusable bottle keeps you hydrated during long walking days and helps save money across the trip.{{/usCountry}}
Buying bottled water every day across Europe can quietly eat into your travel budget. Jayant points out that many cities have public drinking fountains, and cafés are usually happy to offer tap water. Carrying a reusable bottle keeps you hydrated during long walking days and helps save money across the trip.{{/usCountry}}
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High-capacity power bank{{/usCountry}}
High-capacity power bank{{/usCountry}}
Maps, translation apps, train tickets and constant photo stops can drain your battery surprisingly fast during European trips. Jayant suggests carrying a high-capacity power bank so your phone stays alive during busy sightseeing days, especially while hopping between cities and depending heavily on digital bookings and directions.
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Printed copies of important documents
Digital copies are useful until your phone battery dies or the network disappears. Jayant recalls being denied boarding on a bus in Montenegro because he only carried a digital ticket. Printed copies of bookings, insurance documents and transport tickets can save you from unnecessary panic during transit days.
Tips to backpack across Europe
• Stay in hostels to meet fellow travellers and join social activities easily.• Spend time walking through cities instead of following packed itineraries.• Eat from bakeries, cafés and takeaway spots to save money daily.• Carry coins for ticket machines, buses and smaller local purchases.• Use public transport instead of expensive taxis between attractions.• Stay alert in crowded tourist spots and use anti-theft bags if possible.• Offer to click photos for fellow travellers to start conversations naturally.• Validate train and tram tickets before boarding to avoid heavy fines.• Explore quieter neighbourhoods instead of only tourist-heavy attractions.• Carry appropriate outfits for churches, cathedrals and heritage landmarks.
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