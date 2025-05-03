Big discounts on backpacks that have your back: Get up to 60% off at Amazon sale

Backpacks are a staple luggage essential. From the college going grads to solo-travellers, there is a backpack for everyone. And if you happen to be looking to buy a backpack for your next adventure trip, then Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect time to do so. Backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

During the Amazon Summer Sale, you can get up to 60% off on a wide range of backpacks from brands like Fur Jaden, Safari, American Tourister, Wildcraft, and more. So, bring home a backpack from our 8 comfortable picks.

Take your travel game a notch above with the Samsonite MVS Spinner Backpack, a smart fusion of mobility and functionality. Its unique spinner wheels and ergonomic backpack straps helps it transition between backpack and rolling luggage. Perfect for professionals and travellers alike, it features multiple compartments for laptops, clothes, and other valuables.

Specifications Type: Spinner Backpack Compartments: Laptop sleeve, tablet pocket, organizer sections Dimensions: 19" x 13.5" x 9" Weight: Approx. 7 lbs Capacity: 30-35 liters Handle: Telescopic pull handle Colour: Black Wheels: 4 multi-directional spinner wheels Material: Durable polyester Click Here to Buy Samsonite Luggage Mvs Spinner Backpack, Black, 19 Inch

Designed for serious photographers, the Vanguard Alta Sky 68 is a robust and fully customizable camera backpack. It provides unmatched gear protection with padded, modular dividers and supports carrying a full professional setup including DSLR bodies, lenses, drones, and even a tripod. Its ergonomic harness, rain cover, and breathable back panel ensure comfort during long shoots.

Specifications Type: Camera Backpack Material: Nylon/polyester Dimensions: 14.6" x 11" x 24.4" Weight: 7.6 lbs Colour: Gray Gear Capacity: Up to 2 DSLR bodies + 6–8 lenses + drone Laptop Compartment: Fits up to 17" laptop Tripod Holder: Yes Rain Cover: Included Click Here to Buy Vanguard Alta Sky 68 Camera Backpack Gray

The SwissGear 5358 redefines tech-savvy travel with its USB-equipped ScanSmart design. TSA-friendly and stylish, this backpack lets you breeze through airport security while keeping your devices charged and protected. The multiple compartments of this backpack offer organized space for laptops, tablets, books, and accessories. Its padded shoulder straps and airflow back panel deliver all-day comfort.

Specifications Type: Laptop Backpack Material: Polyester Dimensions: 18.5" x 13.5" x 9" Weight: 3.2 lbs Laptop Compatibility: Up to 15.6" USB Charging Port: Integrated Compartments: Organizer panel, tablet sleeve, media pocket TSA-Approved: ScanSmart lay-flat design Colour: Black/Gray Click Here to Buy Swiss Gear 5358 Usb Scansmart Laptop Backpack, Black, Large, 5358 Usb Scansmart Laptop Backpack

A timeless classic, the JanSport Unisex Navy Backpack combines simplicity with functionality. Loved by students and commuters alike, its iconic design includes one spacious main compartment, a front utility pocket, and padded shoulder straps for comfortable wear. Its durable build makes it a reliable companion for daily use, be it for students, professionals, or hikers.

Specifications Type: Casual Backpack Material: 600-denier polyester Dimensions: 16.7" x 13" x 8.5" Weight: 1 lb Capacity: 26 litres Laptop Sleeve: Yes (fits up to 15") Compartments: 1 main, 1 front pocket with organizer Colour: Navy Click Here to Buy Jansport Unisex Navy Backpack - JTN89003-NAVY-X

Turn heads with the quirky, vibrant Teriyaki Backpack. Inspired by street fashion and food culture, this bag is a statement piece that also delivers functionality. Its spacious interior, padded laptop sleeve, and bold graphic design make it perfect for creative spirits who need a daily dose of flair.

Specifications Type: Fashion/Urban Backpack Material: Water-resistant canvas Dimensions: 17" x 12" x 6" Weight: 1.5 lbs Capacity: 22 litres Laptop Compartment: Yes (up to 14") Design: Graphic print with food-inspired theme Colour Options: Varies Click Here to Buy Teriyaki Backpack | 15.6 Inch Laptop Compartment, 19.5L Capacity | Signature Coated Canvas & Vegan Leather Trims, Water-Resistant, Lightweight | Padded Back Panel (Black Sesame)

Get adventure-ready with the MOKOBARA Campfire Backpack. Its premium water-resistant built, and thoughtful layout make it ideal for day trips, commutes, and quick getaways. Equipped with a cushioned laptop compartment, magnetic flap, and sleek finishes, it’s as stylish as it is functional. Be it hiking or simply a road trip, the Campfire backpack is ready to go where you go.

Specifications Type: Lifestyle/Travel Backpack Material: Water-resistant recycled fabric Weight: 2.2 lbs Dimensions: 18" x 12" x 5.5" Laptop Compartment: Padded, fits up to 15.6" Closure: Magnetic flap with drawstring Pockets: Multiple interior and exterior compartments Colour: Olive Green, Charcoal, Beige Click Here to Buy MOKOBARA The Campfire Backpack - Lightweight Water-Resistant School Backpack for Kids (6-8 Years) with Magicmove Logo and Reflective Stripe|Ideal for Travel, and Outdoor Adventures (Sea Monster)

Meet your ultimate travel partner: the Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack. Engineered for the modern nomad, it features a sleek, water-resistant exterior, USB charging port, anti-theft pockets, and spacious compartments to hold everything from tech gear to travel essentials. With a structured built and cushioned support, it’s ideal for both short commutes and long-haul journeys.

Specifications Type: Travel/Laptop Backpack Material: Water-resistant oxford fabric Dimensions: 19" x 12" x 7" Weight: 2.5 lbs Laptop Compatibility: Up to 17.3" USB Port: Built-in Anti-Theft Features: Hidden zippers, back pocket Strap Design: Ergonomic, padded Color: Black, Gray Click Here to Buy Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack for Men Women 41L Office Laptop Backpack 17-inch Laptop Pocket 3 in 1 Expandable Laptop Bag Water-resistant Multiple Pockets Overnight, Black

The FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Backpack is a fortress for your tech essentials. Featuring an anti-theft design, USB charging port, and RFID-blocking pocket, it’s perfect for professionals who prioritize security without sacrificing style. Its sleek silhouette hides a roomy interior that fits laptops, accessories, and more. Ideal for the urban commuter or tech-savvy traveller seeking peace of mind and premium utility.

Specifications Type: Smart Tech/Laptop Backpack Material: Water-resistant polyester Dimensions: 18" x 11.5" x 6" Weight: 1.9 lbs Laptop Compartment: Fits up to 15.6" USB Port: Yes Anti-Theft: Hidden zippers, RFID-blocking pocket Extras: Luggage strap, organizer panel Colour: Black Click Here to Buy FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack With USB-A and USB-C Type Charging Port for Men & Women For Business Professionals & College Students (Graphite Black)

FAQ for backpack on sale What types of backpacks are included in the Summer Sale? The sale includes a wide range of backpacks, such as travel backpacks, school backpacks, hiking backpacks, laptop backpacks, and fashion backpacks for men, women, and kids.

How long does the Summer Sale last? The duration of the Summer Sale varies, but typically runs for a limited time. Check the product page for the sale end date or countdown timer.

How do I choose the right backpack size? Check the product description for dimensions, capacity (in liters), and intended use. Customer reviews and Q&As can also help guide your choice.

Are backpacks different for students and professionals? Yes, backpacks are different for students and professionals.

