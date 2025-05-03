Menu Explore
Big discounts on backpacks that have your back: Get up to 60% off at Amazon sale

ByShweta Pandey
May 03, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Looking to buy a backpack? Then get up to 60% off on backpacks during Amazon Summer Sale.

Backpacks are a staple luggage essential. From the college going grads to solo-travellers, there is a backpack for everyone. And if you happen to be looking to buy a backpack for your next adventure trip, then Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect time to do so.

Backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale
Backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

During the Amazon Summer Sale, you can get up to 60% off on a wide range of backpacks from brands like Fur Jaden, Safari, American Tourister, Wildcraft, and more. So, bring home a backpack from our 8 comfortable picks.

Take your travel game a notch above with the Samsonite MVS Spinner Backpack, a smart fusion of mobility and functionality. Its unique spinner wheels and ergonomic backpack straps helps it transition between backpack and rolling luggage. Perfect for professionals and travellers alike, it features multiple compartments for laptops, clothes, and other valuables.

Specifications

Type:
Spinner Backpack
Compartments:
Laptop sleeve, tablet pocket, organizer sections
Dimensions:
19" x 13.5" x 9"
Weight:
Approx. 7 lbs
Capacity:
30-35 liters
Handle:
Telescopic pull handle
Colour:
Black
Wheels:
4 multi-directional spinner wheels
Material:
Durable polyester
Samsonite Luggage Mvs Spinner Backpack, Black, 19 Inch

Designed for serious photographers, the Vanguard Alta Sky 68 is a robust and fully customizable camera backpack. It provides unmatched gear protection with padded, modular dividers and supports carrying a full professional setup including DSLR bodies, lenses, drones, and even a tripod. Its ergonomic harness, rain cover, and breathable back panel ensure comfort during long shoots.

Specifications

Type:
Camera Backpack
Material:
Nylon/polyester
Dimensions:
14.6" x 11" x 24.4"
Weight:
7.6 lbs
Colour:
Gray
Gear Capacity:
Up to 2 DSLR bodies + 6–8 lenses + drone
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 17" laptop
Tripod Holder:
Yes
Rain Cover:
Included
Vanguard Alta Sky 68 Camera Backpack Gray

The SwissGear 5358 redefines tech-savvy travel with its USB-equipped ScanSmart design. TSA-friendly and stylish, this backpack lets you breeze through airport security while keeping your devices charged and protected. The multiple compartments of this backpack offer organized space for laptops, tablets, books, and accessories. Its padded shoulder straps and airflow back panel deliver all-day comfort.

Specifications

Type:
Laptop Backpack
Material:
Polyester
Dimensions:
18.5" x 13.5" x 9"
Weight:
3.2 lbs
Laptop Compatibility:
Up to 15.6"
USB Charging Port:
Integrated
Compartments:
Organizer panel, tablet sleeve, media pocket
TSA-Approved:
ScanSmart lay-flat design
Colour:
Black/Gray
Swiss Gear 5358 Usb Scansmart Laptop Backpack, Black, Large, 5358 Usb Scansmart Laptop Backpack

A timeless classic, the JanSport Unisex Navy Backpack combines simplicity with functionality. Loved by students and commuters alike, its iconic design includes one spacious main compartment, a front utility pocket, and padded shoulder straps for comfortable wear. Its durable build makes it a reliable companion for daily use, be it for students, professionals, or hikers.

Specifications

Type:
Casual Backpack
Material:
600-denier polyester
Dimensions:
16.7" x 13" x 8.5"
Weight:
1 lb
Capacity:
26 litres
Laptop Sleeve:
Yes (fits up to 15")
Compartments:
1 main, 1 front pocket with organizer
Colour:
Navy
Jansport Unisex Navy Backpack - JTN89003-NAVY-X

Turn heads with the quirky, vibrant Teriyaki Backpack. Inspired by street fashion and food culture, this bag is a statement piece that also delivers functionality. Its spacious interior, padded laptop sleeve, and bold graphic design make it perfect for creative spirits who need a daily dose of flair.

Specifications

Type:
Fashion/Urban Backpack
Material:
Water-resistant canvas
Dimensions:
17" x 12" x 6"
Weight:
1.5 lbs
Capacity:
22 litres
Laptop Compartment:
Yes (up to 14")
Design:
Graphic print with food-inspired theme
Colour Options:
Varies
Teriyaki Backpack | 15.6 Inch Laptop Compartment, 19.5L Capacity | Signature Coated Canvas & Vegan Leather Trims, Water-Resistant, Lightweight | Padded Back Panel (Black Sesame)

Get adventure-ready with the MOKOBARA Campfire Backpack. Its premium water-resistant built, and thoughtful layout make it ideal for day trips, commutes, and quick getaways. Equipped with a cushioned laptop compartment, magnetic flap, and sleek finishes, it’s as stylish as it is functional. Be it hiking or simply a road trip, the Campfire backpack is ready to go where you go.

Specifications

Type:
Lifestyle/Travel Backpack
Material:
Water-resistant recycled fabric
Weight:
2.2 lbs
Dimensions:
18" x 12" x 5.5"
Laptop Compartment:
Padded, fits up to 15.6"
Closure:
Magnetic flap with drawstring
Pockets:
Multiple interior and exterior compartments
Colour:
Olive Green, Charcoal, Beige
MOKOBARA The Campfire Backpack - Lightweight Water-Resistant School Backpack for Kids (6-8 Years) with Magicmove Logo and Reflective Stripe|Ideal for Travel, and Outdoor Adventures (Sea Monster)

Meet your ultimate travel partner: the Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack. Engineered for the modern nomad, it features a sleek, water-resistant exterior, USB charging port, anti-theft pockets, and spacious compartments to hold everything from tech gear to travel essentials. With a structured built and cushioned support, it’s ideal for both short commutes and long-haul journeys.

Specifications

Type:
Travel/Laptop Backpack
Material:
Water-resistant oxford fabric
Dimensions:
19" x 12" x 7"
Weight:
2.5 lbs
Laptop Compatibility:
Up to 17.3"
USB Port:
Built-in
Anti-Theft Features:
Hidden zippers, back pocket
Strap Design:
Ergonomic, padded
Color:
Black, Gray
Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack for Men Women 41L Office Laptop Backpack 17-inch Laptop Pocket 3 in 1 Expandable Laptop Bag Water-resistant Multiple Pockets Overnight, Black

The FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Backpack is a fortress for your tech essentials. Featuring an anti-theft design, USB charging port, and RFID-blocking pocket, it’s perfect for professionals who prioritize security without sacrificing style. Its sleek silhouette hides a roomy interior that fits laptops, accessories, and more. Ideal for the urban commuter or tech-savvy traveller seeking peace of mind and premium utility.

Specifications

Type:
Smart Tech/Laptop Backpack
Material:
Water-resistant polyester
Dimensions:
18" x 11.5" x 6"
Weight:
1.9 lbs
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6"
USB Port:
Yes
Anti-Theft:
Hidden zippers, RFID-blocking pocket
Extras:
Luggage strap, organizer panel
Colour:
Black
FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack With USB-A and USB-C Type Charging Port for Men & Women For Business Professionals & College Students (Graphite Black)

FAQ for backpack on sale

  • What types of backpacks are included in the Summer Sale?

    The sale includes a wide range of backpacks, such as travel backpacks, school backpacks, hiking backpacks, laptop backpacks, and fashion backpacks for men, women, and kids.

  • How long does the Summer Sale last?

    The duration of the Summer Sale varies, but typically runs for a limited time. Check the product page for the sale end date or countdown timer.

  • How do I choose the right backpack size?

    Check the product description for dimensions, capacity (in liters), and intended use. Customer reviews and Q&As can also help guide your choice.

  • Are backpacks different for students and professionals?

    Yes, backpacks are different for students and professionals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
