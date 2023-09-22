Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Biswanath Ghat of Sonitpur district has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism.

Biswanath Ghat in Assam selected as Best Tourism Village of India 2023 (Photo by Twitter/ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Happy to share that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism. Selected from amongst 791 applications from 31 States and UTs, Biswanath Ghat's selection reflects the huge efforts that our Govt have taken in promoting rural tourism in Assam," Sarma posted on X.

The state of Assam offers hills to wetlands to reserve forests, food, culture, rural landscape, flora and fauna to get an immersive travel experience for for tourists and film makers. The tea gardens and the natural lush green golf courses are some of the other major attractions.

As the growth in the tourism sector is vital for socio-economic development, the Assam cabinet last year approved the proposal to grant industrial status to the tourism sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam has been taking a slew of initiatives to promote tourism such as organising road shows in metropolitan cities and taking part in marts and fairs in the country and abroad.