3.3 lakh Indians visited Turkey in 2024 but now they are turning to Greece, Kazakhstan, Georgia amid boycott calls

Travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan has taken a hit after India's recent conflict with Pakistan. Many Indian tourists are boycotting both countries due to their support for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karan Agarwal, director of Cox & Kings, shared that Indian travellers are now exploring alternative destinations with a similar vibe and budget. Also read | Indian tourists boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan over Pakistan support, cancellations surge 250%: Report Greece and Egypt are being seen as an alternative to Turkey and Azerbaijan by Indian travellers, as per a leading travel company. (Freepik)

Impact on tourism

Amid the boycott calls, Indian travel companies have paused bookings or suspended travel packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The boycott buzz has also led to Indian businesses and politicians speaking out against Turkey and Azerbaijan. Some have also called for a ban on Turkish products.

But over the years, why have Indians shown a growing interest in travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan? Interestingly, 3.3 lakh Indians visited Turkey in 2024, and 2.4 lakh Indians visited Azerbaijan in the same period, contributing significantly to these countries' tourism economy.

According to Karan, this was because of several factions: “Turkey and Azerbaijan quickly became preferred choices for Indian travellers in the last few years because of how easy and affordable they were. In 2024 alone, around 2.4 lakh Indians visited Azerbaijan and 3.3 lakh visited Turkey, together contributing over ₹69 billion to their tourism economies.”

He added that Azerbaijan had seen a surge in popularity among Indian travellers due to its e-visa facility and direct connections. He said, “Azerbaijan’s e-visa facility, short flight time, and direct connections made it a convenient getaway. Turkey, on the other hand, with its historical sites, diverse landscapes, and relatively affordable pricing, offered an accessible international option for Indian travellers.”

Alternative destinations

Karan said that amid the current anti-Turkey and Azerbaijan sentiment in India, Greece, known for its historical sites and beautiful landscapes, as well as Egypt, which offers a rich cultural experience and historical landmarks, are becoming the go-to destinations for Indian tourists.

Kazakhstan, a vast country with a mix of traditional and modern culture (Click here to know how you can visit Kazakhstan in less than ₹1.1 lakh), and Armenia, known for its ancient history and cultural heritage, are also among the top picks for Indian travellers amid the current political climate and tensions with Pakistan.

Karan said, “With the recent shift in sentiment around these destinations (Turkey and Azerbaijan), we’ve noticed travellers now exploring alternatives with a similar vibe and budget. Destinations like Greece, Egypt, Croatia, and Morocco are stepping in for Turkey, while countries like Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan are drawing attention from those who would’ve otherwise considered Azerbaijan. These places offer similar experiences in terms of culture, heritage, and affordability, and are quickly making their way onto the Indian traveller’s radar.”