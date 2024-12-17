Budget travel guide: How to visit Kazakhstan in less than 1.10 lakh

The ninth largest country in the world and the richest in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is becoming a very popular holiday destination for Indian travellers. With Astana as its capital and Almaty, Baku Semey, Shymkent, Turkistan as its most popular cities, this ancient landscape is famed for vast steppes, strong cultural traditions, great food and a thriving space programme. If you are going to Kazakhstan for the first time, stick to Almaty and Astana.

Must see/do:

Almaty: Go to Big Almaty Lake. Visit the Central State Museum. See the Zenkov Cathedral, Panfilov Park, Almaty Central Mosque. Go to Medeu Skating Rink and Shymbulak Ski Resort, one of the highest-altitude outdoor skating rinks in the world. Take the cable car to Kok-Tobe Hill for a panoramic view of Almaty. Shop at the Green Bazaar or Arbat, a pedestrian-only street lined with shops, cafes, restaurants, and boutiques.

Nightclubs in Almaty: China Gold, Barcode, Esperanza, Sova.

Daytrips from Almaty: Kolsai & Kaindy Lakes & Charyn Canyon; Ancient petroglyphs of Tangly; Discover nomadic life in ‘The Huns’.

Astana: Gaze at the city’s modern architectural marvels (Baiterek Monument, The Palace of Peace & Reconciliation, Ak Orda Presidential Palace, and Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall, the world’s largest tent). Visit Nur Alem Museum, and Astana Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in Central Asia. Do a half-day trip to Korgalzhyn, the largest nature reserve in Kazakhstan & also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Nightclubs in Astana: Zaza Club, Pub 69, fashion Night Club, Barberry.

Must eat:

Kazakh Pilaf: It is the Kazakh version of the pulao (both vegetarian non-vegetarian versions are available everywhere).

Kuurdak: Made with roasted or deep-fried meat, garlic, onions, and potatoes.

Beshbarmak (literally, 5 fingers): Boiled meat, thin pasta sheets, and a sauce made of meat broth, onions, salt, and pepper.

Koktal: Smoked fish with spices.

Manti: Steamed dumpling.

Shelpek: Flatbread served with cheese, jam and/or sour cream.

Chak Chak: Sweetmeat made of flour, oil, honey.

Irimshik: Dessert made of wheat flour, butter, and sugar.

Visa: Indian nationals can visit Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 14 days. However, for a stay longer than 14 days, you will need a visa; apply for a visa online through the government site.

Flight: Astana is the capital, but it is cheaper to fly into Almaty. Indigo Delhi-Almaty-Delhi return direct Economy flight starts at ₹23,000+ (Flight duration: 2 hours 30 minutes). Indigo Mumbai-Almaty-Mumbai returns one-stop Economy flight starts at ₹34,000+ (Flight duration: 7 hours 05 minutes). Several other airlines also offer 1-stop flights to Almaty from Bengaluru and Chennai.

Accommodation: Hotel prices are the lowest in May-June. Holiday Inn Express in Almaty is ₹28,000+ while Ibis Almaty is ₹32,000+ for 4 nights (2 adults, no children).

Cheaper options are homestays or guesthouses that are available everywhere. AirBnB is comparatively cheaper than 3/4 star hotels. Backpacker hostels in Almaty start at less than ₹1,000 per night.

In Astana, a 4-night stay in Holiday Inn, Best Western and Wyndham is between ₹26,000 and ₹28,000 (excluding taxes) while Ibis is ₹17,000+ for 4 nights. If you want to save on accommodation cost, look for licensed guesthouses.

Currency: Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT). 1 KZT = 0.17 INR

Getting Around: Overnight trains are a good option for inter-city travel. Book trains in advance for discounts. Comparatively, buses are cheaper. Taxis are affordable, but use ride-hailing apps like Yandex Go. Rental cars are expensive at Rs.5,000-6,000 a day. Air Astana offers flights to 13 destinations within the country.

Money Saving Tips:

It is a good idea to buy package tours including flights: Makemytrip offers 7night/8 day Almaty & Tbilisi holiday packages starting at ₹ 78,000+ per person, and 7night/8day Almaty/Baku package start at ₹ 87,000 per person.

78,000+ per person, and 7night/8day Almaty/Baku package start at 87,000 per person. Eat where locals eat - you’ll save a lot of money.

Buses are cheaper than trains but the bus ride can be very uncomfortable.

Some hostels have communal kitchens, so you can cook simple meals and save a lot of money.

Several tourist attractions have free entry, check that list.

Save money on free walking tours - you tip only as much as you want.

Dos & Don’ts: