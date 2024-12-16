Budget travel guide: How to visit Malaysia in less than 1.35 lakh

Malaysia, a quick getaway from India, has a million things to offer - from bustling cities, silken beaches, fascinating wildlife and a few areas that look straight out of an old history book. If you are on a 7-day holiday, pick only three cities - Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang - otherwise, you will not be able to savour the beauty that these cities offer. You can easily do a 7-day holiday in Malaysia for less than ₹ 1.35 lakh. (shutterstock)

If you book accommodation wisely, eat locally, and use public transportation, you can easily do a 7-day holiday in Malaysia for less than ₹1.35 lakh.

Must see/do:

Kuala Lumpur: Have a bird’s eye view of Kuala Lumpur from the Petronas Twin Towers. Scale up the Batu caves and say a prayer at Thean Hou Temple. Shop at Pavilion Mall, The Starhill (best deals are during Lunar New Year that usually falls around January-February), Taman Connaught Night Market, Sungei Wang Plaza. Go to Kampung Baru, the only remaining traditional Malay village, set against the backdrop of Kuala Lumpur's contemporary skyscrapers. Do a day trip to Malacca, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Nightlife at its best in Changkat Bucket Bintang.

Langkawi: Distance from Kuala Lumpur: 425 kilometres. You can fly, take a train, or even get on for a long ferry ride. Do a sunset cruise. Walk the Sky Bridge. Go to Gunung Raya, one of the highest peaks in Malaysia. Visit Paradise 3D Museum. Spend an afternoon in Telaga Tujuh Waterfalls, also known as Seven Wells. Watch the sunset at Tanjung Rhu Beach. If you want to spend a quiet evening, go to the less crowded Tengkorak Beach. For a panoramic view, hop into Langkawi Cable Car.

Penang: Distance from Kuala Lumpur: 350 kilometres. Do a George Town walking or rickshaw tour. Visit 19th century Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion (also known as the Blue Mansion). Go to Penang Hill, the oldest British hill station in Southeast Asia, with a peak that stands 833 meters (2,732ft) above sea level. Know all about World War II in the Penang War Museum. Do not miss Penang Butterfly Park and Penang Wonderfood Museum.

Must eat:

Kuala Lumpur: Jalan Alor, a famous food street in Kuala Lumpur (go there at night). Eat in Petaling Street Chinatown. Try the tuak (rice wine from East Malaysia). Eat street food at Lot 10 Hutong Food Village.

Have breakfast at Nasi Dagang Pak Malau known for Nasi Campur; Restaurant Cili Kampung for those who love spicy food; Telaga Seafood Restaurant. Do not miss Yellow Beach Cafe. Penang: Penang is often called Malaysia’s food capital. Head to Food Bayana, Malaysia’s first semi-automated food court. At Harry Hari Cafe, get personalised drinks according to your mood (they somehow figure out your mood just by looking at you). If you love cats, go to Munchkin & the Gang Cat Cafe. Must try Char Koay Teow, Penang’s signature dish; Tau Sar Piah, a delicious snack; Nasi Lemak (literally, Fat Rice); Oyster omelette; Otak Otak, a snack made of fish paste.

Visa: Indian nationals can enter Malaysia visa-free until December 31, 2024, with a stay of up to 30 days for each entry. Online submission of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) three days before the arrival date is mandatory.

Flight: Chennai-Kuala Lumpur-Chennai return Economy flight on Air Asia starts at ₹20,000+. Cabin bag + one purse only. Add one checked baggage for ₹5,600+. (Flight duration: 3 hours 50 minutes). Delhi-Kuala Lumpur-Delhi return flight starts at ₹28,000+. Check baggage allowance. (Flight duration: 5 hours 25 minutes).

Accommodation: Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang have accommodation available for all budgets - from expensive 5 stars to reasonable AirBnB options, hostels, guesthouses and homestays. Book only licensed accommodation.

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR). 1 MYR = INR 20.85.

Getting Around: From the Kuala Lumpur airport to the City Centre, opt for the KLIA Ekspres train (US$ 13, duration: 30 minutes). Cheapest option is to take Express Coach bus (US$2.30, duration: 45 minutes). By taking the ferry to Langkawi and Penang, you will save nearly 50% on flight cost. Within Kuala Lumpur, use the Light Rail Transit (LTR) for it will cost less than ₹125 per trip.

Money-saving tips:

Use public transport; taxis can be expensive.

Eat in night markets and local Mom & Pop eateries.

If you book an accommodation outside of the touristy areas, the tariff will go down by at least 30%.

Many restaurants offer set lunch menus at reduced prices compared to dinner; grab those.

Rent a scooter, it is cheap and convenient.

Dos & Don’ts: