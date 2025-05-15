Menu Explore
Skipping Turkey and Azerbaijan? 7 stunning budget-friendly alternatives to consider amid India’s travel boycott

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 15, 2025 05:37 PM IST

Amid India’s boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan, here are seven stunning and affordable international destinations worth exploring instead.

With tensions between India and Pakistan, travel boycotts targeting Turkey and Azerbaijan have gained traction. Both countries openly supported Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor.

As India boycotts Turkey and Azerbaijan, here are 7 gorgeous alternatives to consider. (Unsplash)
Renowned for their rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and delectable cuisine, Turkey and Azerbaijan have long been bucket-list favourites. However, if you’re reconsidering your travel plans, you won’t be missing out. There are plenty of incredible alternatives both within India and abroad that rival and even surpass what these destinations offer. (Also read: Woman who travelled solo to 109 countries, 7 continents shares her top travel hacks every female should know )

Here’s a curated list to inspire your next unforgettable adventure.

1. Singapore

Singapore remains a favourite travel destination for Indians, thanks to its world-class infrastructure and efficient public transport system that makes getting around a breeze. Flights from Delhi to Singapore typically start at around 35,000. While Singapore can be a bit pricier than some other destinations, careful planning around accommodation and dining can keep the trip within a reasonable budget.

Singapore charms with its futuristic skyline, lush gardens, and efficient public transport. (Unsplash)
2. Nepal

Nestled in the Himalayas, Nepal is famed for Mount Everest, serene monasteries, and vibrant trekking trails. Travellers can enjoy unforgettable adventures like paragliding over Pokhara or exploring the historic Durbar Squares of Kathmandu. Return flights from Delhi to Kathmandu start at around 12,000 when booked in advance. With cosy guesthouses, budget hotels, and delicious street food, a 4–5 day trip through Nepal’s stunning landscapes and cultural landmarks is both enriching and affordable.

3. Cambodia

Known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning ancient temples, Cambodia is a paradise for history buffs and nature lovers alike. Cities like Siem Reap and Phnom Penh offer an affordable travel experience with budget-friendly stays and delicious local food. Flights from Mumbai usually start at around 35,000, making it an accessible choice for a culturally immersive getaway.

Cambodia offers ancient temples and rich culture.(Pixabay)
4. Greece

Greece offers a magical blend of ancient history, stunning islands, and vibrant culture. The Mediterranean cuisine, crystal-clear waters, and charming villages create an unforgettable travel experience. Return flights from Delhi to Athens usually start at around 40,000. With budget-friendly hostels and affordable local eateries, a week-long trip exploring historical sites and island hopping can be planned for approximately 70,000– 90,000.

5. Portugal 

Portugal, known for its colourful architecture, historic castles, and breathtaking coastal scenery, is gaining popularity among Indian travellers. Cities like Lisbon and Porto offer a perfect mix of culture, food, and scenic beauty. Flights from Mumbai to Lisbon start at around 45,000. Budget accommodations and local street food make it possible to enjoy a 5–6 day trip comfortably within 80,000– 1,00,000.

Portugal charms with coastal beauty and rich history. (Pixabay)
6. Vietnam

Vietnam is a vibrant destination with lush landscapes, bustling cities, and rich history. From the limestone karsts of Ha Long Bay to the ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam provides diverse experiences for travellers on a budget.

Flights from Delhi to Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City start at approximately 30,000. A week-long trip covering key highlights can be comfortably enjoyed for 50,000– 70,000, including stay, food, and local travel.

7. South Africa

South Africa is a diverse country with breathtaking landscapes, abundant wildlife, and rich cultural experiences. Return flights from Mumbai to Johannesburg start around 45,000. With a mix of budget lodges and self-catering options, a 6–7 day trip exploring wildlife and city attractions can be planned for around 90,000– 1,10,000.

Skipping Turkey and Azerbaijan? 7 stunning budget-friendly alternatives to consider amid India's travel boycott
