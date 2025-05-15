Woman who travelled solo to 109 countries, 7 continents shares her top travel hacks every female should know

Travelling solo as a woman can be exciting, empowering, and occasionally nerve-wracking. Ankitha Rajendaran, an experienced globetrotter who has journeyed through 108 countries across all seven continents, has encountered it all and gained invaluable insights along the way. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she shared seven game-changing travel hacks every woman should know before setting off on her own adventure. (Also read: Flight attendant shares what not to wear when flying or risk being thrown off: Skimpy clothes and heels to pilot costume ) Ankitha Rajendaran shares game-changing tips for women travelling solo. (Instagram/@wayfarer_anki)

Ankitha’s journey as solo Indian woman traveller

Talking about her own adventure, Ankitha shared, "For many Indian women, solo travel is still met with raised eyebrows, surprise, and, more often than not, suspicion. Over the years, I've heard it all: immigration officers questioning my presence ("Indians don't usually travel here"), strangers asking how my husband allowed me to travel alone, and the unspoken but ever-present air of curiosity, concern, and quiet disapproval. But what has been more unsettling than the occasional safety scare is the constant need to justify my presence to explain why I'm there at all. A woman travelling alone, often in parts of the world far removed from the usual holiday radar."

She adds, “And yet, despite the paperwork hurdles, visa restrictions, and logistical challenges that come with holding an Indian passport, I keep returning to travel again and again for something far more meaningful. Part of that meaning lies in the preparation. The hours spent reading, researching, and building itineraries to remote or misunderstood places, particularly those with little to no guidance for Indian travellers, are acts of quiet devotion. There's a particular joy in that phase of planning, intense as it is. But the real magic begins only later when reality surpasses the version I had so carefully imagined. When the map fades, and memory takes over.”

"For me, travel was never about proving a point or collecting countries. The headline was never in the numbers. It was about carving out a path that felt true. About showing up, fully and honestly, for a life, I was consciously working and choosing to build. If that journey inspires even a handful of people with full-time jobs to save, plan better, and travel in a way that transforms, then I've done what I set out to do. I didn't chase the goal. I focused on becoming the kind of person who could make this life possible. The journeys, the stories, and the lessons were simply the result of small, consistent choices made over time. Each trip has been its own universe. Each one has made me feel alive," says Ankitha.

And while solo travel as an Indian woman comes with its challenges, she believes it's worth it. "With the right mindset, preparation, and a few hard-earned hacks, those challenges can turn into freedom." Here are top travel hacks shared by Ankitha.

1. Start solo — but ease into it

If the idea of travelling completely alone feels intimidating, try easing in with a small-group trip or guided tour. This is a great way to see how you respond to new people and places while still having some built-in structure. It allows for a mix of independence and community, which is a great balance for first-time solo travellers.

If you're ready to go fully solo, pick beginner-friendly destinations that are safe, culturally open, and well-connected. "Some of my favourites include Bhutan (known for its serenity), Bali (easy to navigate with lots of solo travellers), Chiang Mai (calm, walkable, and friendly), Singapore, Seoul, and Dubai. If your budget permits, cities across Western Europe, like Amsterdam, Vienna, or Lisbon, are also excellent places to start," she says.

2. Travel light — it's more powerful than you think

Minimal packing is not just about convenience, it's about peace of mind. "I can't count the number of times I've been grateful for having everything in a carry-on when flights were delayed, connections missed, or luggage went missing. Stick to breathable fabrics, versatile outfits, and multi-use essentials," Ankitha suggested. Pack less than you think you'll need and you'll thank yourself every time you have to dash between train platforms or navigate cobbled streets in an old city.

3. Download Google maps and translate offline

Internet access isn't guaranteed everywhere, and when you're in a new country with no network, offline tools can be your lifeline. Before you leave, download offline maps for every city you're visiting on Google Maps and save the local language on Google Translate. These apps have helped me decipher signboards in Russian, menus in rural Japan, and even medical instructions in Mongolia. "Trust me, you'll never regret being over-prepared when tech comes to the rescue," she says.

4. Research like a journalist

Don't land in a new country blindly. Before any trip, "I do a deep dive into cultural norms, local scams, dress codes, public transport, safety tips, and whether I'll need a local guide or fixer," Ankitha reveals. Some destinations, like parts of Africa, South America, or Central Asia, are incredible but not always beginner-friendly. In such cases, hiring a trusted local guide isn't just helpful it's empowering. They can help you navigate cultural nuances, language barriers, and even get you off the tourist trail safely.

5. Have a rough plan for the first 48 hours

There's something empowering about spontaneity, but landing in a foreign country without even a day's plan can be unnecessarily stressful, especially if it's late at night or you're jetlagged. Book your airport transfer in advance if possible. Have your first hotel confirmed, know how you'll get there, and shortlist a few nearby cafés or sights. A rough itinerary for the first two days gives you time to acclimatise, explore at your own pace, and figure out what kind of experiences you want to prioritise next.

6. Always get an eSIM or local number

Staying connected is not just about updating your Instagram — it's about safety, comfort, and independence. A local SIM or eSIM allows you to use maps, contact your accommodation, book transport, or reach out to family instantly. "Apps make it super easy to get eSIMs in most countries before you land. Having connectivity from the get-go means you're less likely to feel stranded, especially in high-stress moments," Ankitha explains.

7. Documents and insurance — double-check everything

Always carry both digital and physical copies of important documents: passport, visa, hotel bookings, insurance, ID, and emergency contacts. Email a copy to yourself and store it on your cloud too. And please don't skip travel insurance. From lost baggage to medical emergencies, insurance has saved me multiple times, especially in countries where healthcare costs are high or systems are unfamiliar. Choose a policy that covers theft, trip delays, and medical care, especially if you're travelling solo.

8. Breathe. Things will go wrong and that's okay

Flights may get delayed. You might get scammed once. You'll cry in a hotel bathroom at some point. That doesn't mean you're not cut out for this. The truth is, every mistake on the road is a lesson in resilience. Learn to adapt. Stay calm. Take a few deep breaths and remind yourself, "You've made it this far, and you're doing something most people only dream of. Flexibility is your greatest tool, and a sense of humour doesn't hurt either," says Ankitha.