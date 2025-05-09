Flight attendant shares what not to wear when flying or risk being thrown off: Skimpy clothes and heels to pilot costume

There’s a ‘hidden dress code’ that many travellers might not be aware of. A flight attendant says wearing certain clothes can get passengers kicked off a plane. While these codes vary by airline, according to flight attendant and YouTuber Barbara Bacilieri, also known as Barbie Bac, there some general guidelines to keep in mind. Also read | ‘Stay away longer’: How new travel trend of extended getaways will dominate 2025 vacations Avoid crop tops and skimpy clothes when selecting your next travel outfit, according to a flight attendant. (Representative picture: Freepik)

‘Heels can pop the evacuation slide’

She told What’s The Jam in a May 6 interview, “Airlines won’t always tell you this, but there’s a hidden dress code. And breaking it could get you denied boarding, delayed at security, or worse — put in danger during an emergency. Heels can pop the evacuation slide. Flight attendants are trained to remove passengers’ shoes, especially high heels or thick boots, during an emergency evacuation. Why? Because they can puncture the inflatable slide, causing it to lose air or collapse, turning a fast escape into a nightmare. And guess what? Even metal accessories, jewellery, or big belt buckles can do the same.”

‘2 women were removed for wearing crop tops’

She also advised against mini dresses, skirts, shorts and crop tops and said: “Sure, they might look cute on Instagram, but during an evacuation, they’re a recipe for burned thighs and scraped skin. Sliding down that inflatable ramp with your skin exposed – ouch. It’s not glamorous; it’s painful and dangerous... two women were removed from a flight recently for wearing crop tops. They had simply taken off their sweaters because they were hot. When they asked to see the official policy, they were kicked off the plane.”

And don’t even think about cosplaying as a pilot or flight attendant while on a plane as Barbara shared that 'wearing a pilot or flight attendant costume might sound fun but in an emergency, it could cause serious confusion'. Even religious attire 'like a nun’s habit or priest’s collar might raise eyebrows', she said.