‘Stay away longer’: How new travel trend of extended getaways will dominate 2025 vacations

The new travel trend for 2025 is all about slowing down and embracing a more relaxed approach to vacations. Instead of cramming a packed itinerary with multiple destinations, people are opting for longer stays in a single location. Slow and small trips are evolving into immersive experiences, giving birth to a new trend, 'staying away longer.' This allows travellers to fully explore and connect with one destination while also enjoying more time away from home and work. (Also read: 'Flying Naked' to ‘Sleep Divorce’: 5 viral travel trends that took over 2024 ) 2025 sees rise in relaxed travel with longer stays and work-leisure balance.(Freepik)

Rise of long getaways in 2025

According to Skift Research's 2025 Travel Outlook report, travel companies are expecting a 24% increase in the number of trips planned for the upcoming year compared to 2024. Long leisure trips have now become the most popular travel choice, surpassing weekend getaways and short road trips. The report has even declared 2025 as "the year of long getaways," with travellers seeking extended breaks to unwind and explore destinations more deeply.

Travellers are shifting focus to immersive experiences with 'staying away longer' trend.(Pixabay)

Julia Carter, the founder of luxury travel company Craft Travel, shared with BBC, "Travellers are moving away from the rush of snapping photos at crowded tourist sites or famous hotels just for the sake of saying they've been there. Instead, they're increasingly realizing that a destination truly comes to life when you slow things down and take your time."

Bleisure travel

The slowdown in travel is reflected in an average trip length of nearly two weeks for luxury travellers, according to Zicasso's Luxury Travel Report. The report also highlights a rise in "blended travel," a trend that combines both work and leisure, often dubbed "bleisure." For those seeking balance, this could mean finding a peaceful café or a scenic spot between meetings.

India leads the way with 92% of respondents planning to incorporate work and leisure into their travel for 2025, followed by China at 84%. Germany ranks next with 79%, while the US and the UK are tied at 72%. This trend reflects a shift in how travellers approach their time away, seeking to blend productivity with relaxation.