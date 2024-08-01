Inspired by Kriti Sanon's Greek summer holiday? Here are the top must-visit places in Mykonos

Kriti Sanon vacationed in Greece with her sister Nupur Sanon and her friends. The summer party vacation vibe was off the charts in the pictures she shared on Instagram. Dazzling in sun-kissed wavy beach hair, local Greek makeup, exciting parties with friends, aesthetic swimsuits, and lounging on a yacht in the sea, she enjoyed the tropical holiday to the fullest. If you want a ‘happening’ summer island vacation with the right dose of music and culture, say ‘Mykonosss!’ Kriti Sanon partied her heart out in Mykonos. (Instagram/@kritisanon)

Greece is the ultimate location for a tropical getaway. With over 6,000 islands, Greeks party like they mean it. The party scene is sorted in Mykonos, one of the many islands in Greece. Located by the Aegean Sea, Mykonos is a paradise for partygoers. Mykonos is bedecked with quaint, whitewashed houses with blue-accented window frames, doors, and domes. Bougainvillea blooms and trails across the windows and roofs, adding a touch of color to the white and blue town.

Windmills lined against the coast are the signature landmarks of Mykonos. The bright daylight is perfect for exploring the narrow alleys with artsy stores and getting tanned at the beach. As the sun sets below the horizon, the clubs gear up for all-night parties. Mykonos’ nightlife will leave even the best of partygoers stunned. It attracts some of the best DJs from around the world. Here are some top places you must visit in Mykonos.

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash got you dreaming of Monaco? Check out these must-visit spots

Little Venice

Little Venice has a little of everything for the tourists.(Unsplash)

The capital of Mykonos is Chora, and it boasts one of the most picturesque neighbourhoods called Little Venice. Explore Little Venice to immerse yourself in the local culture. Named due to its resemblance to Venice, it’s perfect to spend a relaxed day here. Wander the alleys of the white cobblestones and try new local food at the street stalls and restaurants. You get to enjoy the food with marvellous views of the sea. This place also has raging nightclubs and bars to shake out your moves till the dawn. In Chora, don’t miss the historical sites like the chapel Panagia Paraportiani, Chora Castle perfect for panoramic views, and 19th-century maritime museum.

Mykonos Windmill

Pose and capture pictures at the Mykonos Windmill as they are one of the most important landmarks of Mykonos.(Pexels)

The windmills are the defining landmark of Mykonos. They were installed in Mykonos to harness the strong winds for agriculture. No wonder Mykonos is called the ‘island of winds.’ They are no longer in use, but the vibe is great. The windmills are not like the traditional colossal, imposing ones we see, in general. They are stubby and spherical with a wooden roof atop, to which the windmill hands were attached.

ALSO READ: Inspired by Raveena Tandon's latest holiday? Top must-visit places in Budapest

Old port of Mykonos

Peter is the mascot of Mykonos and is found in the harbours.(Unsplash)

The old port is perfect for viewing sunsets with numerous restaurants and bars lined up near the port. Walk by the port and watch how the locals go fishing and maybe you can try your hand at it too. There’s also an old fish market nearby. As you stroll, you may even encounter the mascot of Mykonos, Peter the Pelican. Say hi to Peter! If you want to explore more, sail towards nearby islands from this port.

Delos

The ruins of ancient Greek civilization at Delos. (Unsplash)

Delos is an uninhabited island you can reach by boat from Mykonos port. Overnight stays are prohibited so it’s only a day trip over there. Delos, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of Greece's most important locations for history, archaeology, and mythology. It played a major role in ancient Greek politics and history. The foundations of the majestic Greek architecture are left behind, and they still echo with stories. With captivating lores of mythology and history intertwining here, Delos is an absolute gem that can’t be missed.

Beach hopping

Beach for every mood.(Pexels)

Live your tropical dream in Mykonos by sunbathing and dancing on the beaches. Elia Beach is a hotspot for water sports activities, while Super Paradise Beach is a paradise for partygoers with blaring music playing all day. Ornos Beach is small and has lounge chairs for relaxing by the shallow waters. Kalo Livadi Beach on the southern shore offers a tranquil retreat where you can unwind with the calming winds and the crashing waves on the shore.

ALSO READ: Top must-visit destinations for readers to experience the magic of books in real life