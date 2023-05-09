Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple amid heavy snowfall

Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple amid heavy snowfall

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Dehradun
May 09, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Pilgrims advised to be safe as Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts witnessed frequent snowfalls; the way to Hemkund Sahib, Sikh shrine, is still clogged with snow

In the wake of heavy snowfall in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag district administration on Tuesday advised pilgrims to visit the temple only after taking a weather update.

Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple amid heavy snowfall (PTI Photo)
Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple amid heavy snowfall (PTI Photo)

"Kedarnath received heavy snowfall on Monday once again. Pilgrims are advised to plan their journey to the temple in accordance with the weather update for the area on Tuesday," Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.

"The safety of pilgrims is of paramount importance to us," she said. Fresh registrations for visits to the temple have been stopped till May 15 due to bad weather, joint director of tourism Yogendra Gangwar said. Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have witnessed frequent snowfalls in April and May this year. The way to Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh shrine located in Chamoli district which is to be opened for devotees on May 2, is still clogged with snow. Twenty-eight Indian Army personnel and volunteers of Hemkund Sahib Trust are busy clearing the snow from the route, Hemkund Sahib Trust said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
char dham pilgrimage char dham pilgrim weather kedarnath kedarnath temple snowfall + 5 more
char dham pilgrimage char dham pilgrim weather kedarnath kedarnath temple snowfall + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out