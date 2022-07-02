Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China to loosen entry restrictions on US citizens, transit via 3rd country now permitted

The changes follow a similar slight relaxation of COVID testing rules for people arriving in China from countries including the United States announced on May 18.
Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter at Capital Airport.(Reuters)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:53 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi

China will loosen entry restrictions on U.S. citizens, allowing entrance in case of transit via a third country, notices issued late on Friday by the Chinese embassy in Washington said, relaxing rules imposed in Beijing's drive to curb COVID-19. China's "dynamic COVID zero" policy, which aims to minimise the risk of infected travellers arriving from abroad, has resulted in many barriers to international travel, from restrictions on the issue and renewal of passports for Chinese citizens to tough quarantine requirements upon arrival.

According to an updated policy statement, US citizens with valid negative COVID test results looking to enter China may now apply for and receive a green health code for travel in from either the United States or a third country. In the past, the embassy would only grant the codes to US citizens flying directly from the United States.

(Also Read: Hong Kong eases China travel, border plans still on after Omicron case)

China has loosened the same restrictions recently for citizens of other countries.

The restrictions, coupled with a limited number of direct flights from the United States to China, caused ticket prices to cost as much as $10,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
china united states travel covid-19
