Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / China's Guangzhou cancels most inbound and outbound flights as Covid-19 resurges
travel

China's Guangzhou cancels most inbound and outbound flights as Covid-19 resurges

Starting from Monday noon, passengers leaving Guangzhou, are required to present negative nucleic acid test results within the last 48 hours. The local authorities in the Chinese metropolis continue to increase preventive Covid-19 measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 05:34 PM IST
China's Guangzhou cancels most inbound and outbound flights as Covid-19 resurges(HT FILE PHOTO)

China's Guangdong province has registered seven new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and all of them were recorded in the provincial capital Guangzhou.

The cases were reported on Saturday in the Chinese metropolis as the local authorities continued to increase prevention measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Starting from Monday noon, passengers leaving Guangzhou, are required to present negative nucleic acid test results within the last 48 hours, Global Times reported.

"Party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions, schools and travel agencies should take the lead in implementing the requirements for not leaving Guangzhou or leaving the Guangdong Province on non-essential trips," said Chen Bin, Deputy Director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou City Health Commission.

The government would strictly implement the information reporting mechanism, Chen said.

In the wake of the resurgence of the virus, most of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport's inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled.

The latest mini outbreak of infection in Guangdong started in May, with most cases reported in cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan.

Meanwhile, the National Health Commission of China has so far received reports of 91,248 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions.

China reported 30 more coronavirus cases, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china guangzhou flights covid-19 passengers
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP