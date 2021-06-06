China's Guangzhou cancels most inbound and outbound flights as Covid-19 resurges

China's Guangdong province has registered seven new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and all of them were recorded in the provincial capital Guangzhou.

The cases were reported on Saturday in the Chinese metropolis as the local authorities continued to increase prevention measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Starting from Monday noon, passengers leaving Guangzhou, are required to present negative nucleic acid test results within the last 48 hours, Global Times reported.

"Party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions, schools and travel agencies should take the lead in implementing the requirements for not leaving Guangzhou or leaving the Guangdong Province on non-essential trips," said Chen Bin, Deputy Director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou City Health Commission.

The government would strictly implement the information reporting mechanism, Chen said.

In the wake of the resurgence of the virus, most of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport's inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled.

The latest mini outbreak of infection in Guangdong started in May, with most cases reported in cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan.

Meanwhile, the National Health Commission of China has so far received reports of 91,248 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions.

China reported 30 more coronavirus cases, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter