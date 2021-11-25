Chronicles of Pooja Batra's scooty adventures in Bora Bora islands

Pooja Batra is chilling like a villain in Bora Bora islands. The actor recently took off for her vacation in the picturesque islands, and since then, her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures and videos of herself having a gala time in the islands and it is giving us major travel FOMO.

Pooja Batra is often spotted traveling the world or engrossed in her fitness routine. Sometimes she also merges the two. Recently, Pooja performed multiple yoga positions with the backdrop of the Bora Bora islands and the sprawling sea waters. The stunning pictures made their way on her Instagram profile and made her fans swoon.

In the recent set of pictures, however, Pooja shared a snippet of how she is spending days in Bora Bora on her vehicle – exploring and discovering places in the island. Pooja shared multiple snippets of how much fun she is having with her travel companion Denise Weaver. In the set of pictures, Pooja and Denise can be seen posing on the beach as they make their way on their scooty.

Dressed in a red short dress with quirky prints, Pooja looked aptly dressed for a day out with the sun and the sea, while Denise opted for a classic white short dress. "Discovering Bora Bora on our scooty,” wrote Pooja and added a scooter emoticon to her post. Take a look at her pictures here:

A few days back, Pooja shared a slew of pictures of her bikini looks from her Bora Bora vacation. In multiple pictures, Pooja gave us a glimpse of her beach wardrobe, and they are goals. Take a look:

From being engrossed in various fitness positions to exploring the pockets of the island on her scooty with her travel partner for company, Pooja is living it up in Bora Bora islands and is also setting major goals for us.

