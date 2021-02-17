IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Closing borders to India, Indonesia travellers will impact Singapore economy
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
travel

Closing borders to India, Indonesia travellers will impact Singapore economy

If Singapore closes its borders to travellers from India and Indonesia over Covid-19 fears, there will be widespread social and economic impact for Singaporeans.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 AM IST

If Singapore closes its borders to travellers from India and Indonesia over Covid-19 fears, there will be widespread social and economic impact for Singaporeans, parliament was told Tuesday.

Dr Koh Poh Koon, the Senior Minister of State for Health, told parliamentarians the repercussions could mean that many Singaporeans would not receive the keys to the housing units they bought, and families will have to consider finding alternative care arrangements for their loved ones because they will face delays in hiring foreign domestic workers as caregivers.

India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.

"Our economy will also slow down and the lives and livelihoods of many will be impacted. Some of the travellers (from these two countries) are our citizens, permanent residents or their close relatives (who come) here to visit them," TODAY newspaper had Dr Koh as responding to a parliamentary question on why the government is not closing the nation's borders to India and Indonesia, given the "disproportionately large number of imported cases from these two countries".

Dr Koh explained that Singapore needs a continued inflow of migrant workers to support key sectors of the economy, including construction workers to build housing projects and critical infrastructure, and foreign domestic workers to support the caregiving needs of families.

Dr Koh said that less than one per cent of Singapore's total foreign arrivals since April 1 last year has tested positive for Covid-19.

In recent months, most Covid-19 cases have been foreigners arriving here to work. Most of the arrivals since then were from mainland China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, according to a report by TODAY, the Ministry of Manpower had approved around 25,000 requests for foreign domestic workers to enter Singapore between April last year, a starting period of sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and January this year.

A 34-year-old foreign domestic worker from Indonesia is Singapore's sole imported Covid-19 case on Tuesday (Feb 16). This is the lowest number for imported cases reported here since November 2, which recorded one infection then, reported TODAY.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the work permit holder had already been placed on stay-home notice upon her arrival here on February 2.

She was tested for the coronavirus while serving quarantine. The woman's serology test has come back positive, which is indicative that hers is like a past infection.

"However, as she did not undergo a serology test upon arrival in Singapore, we are not able to definitively conclude that she was no longer infectious when she arrived... As a precautionary measure, we will take all the necessary public health actions," the MOH said.

From Feb 5, newly arrived work permit and S-Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors, who had recent travel history to higher-risk countries and regions, were required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests.

Singapore has recorded 59,810 Covid-19 infections so far, while 59,661 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 20 on Tuesday.

There are 30 patients in hospitals, including one in intensive care while another 90 patients are isolated at community facilities for mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19. Twenty-nine people have died from complications due to the disease.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 travel
Close
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
travel

Closing borders to India, Indonesia travellers will impact Singapore economy

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 AM IST
If Singapore closes its borders to travellers from India and Indonesia over Covid-19 fears, there will be widespread social and economic impact for Singaporeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors. (Pixabay)
The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors. (Pixabay)
travel

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel Covid-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home(Reuters)
Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home(Reuters)
travel

Germany: Houseboats in high demand as travel enthusiasts book holidays near home

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Due to the cross-border travel restrictions, people in Germany, last year, opted to take domestic vacations and, as a result, houseboats were in demand. Many expect that 2021 will be no different.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Remote workers flee to $70,000-a-month resorts while awaiting Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Many see no reason to leave their warm-weather bunkers—not without promise of a shot back home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the revival of domestic travel, emergence of recovery indicators has come to the rescue of the sector.(Unsplash)
With the revival of domestic travel, emergence of recovery indicators has come to the rescue of the sector.(Unsplash)
travel

Domestic travel to continue aiding hotel recovery in 2021: JLL

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Domestic travel, which is already showing signs of recuperating, will continue to aid recovery for hotels in 2021, according to global real estate consultant JLL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of travelers through the Middle East’s tourism hub fell to 25.9 million in 2020, according to a statement.(Pixabay)
The number of travelers through the Middle East’s tourism hub fell to 25.9 million in 2020, according to a statement.(Pixabay)
travel

Dubai airports traffic slumps 70% in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Dubai International Airport reported a 70% slump in traffic last year as restrictions in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic put the air travel industry into a tailspin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK has now vaccinated 15 million people, a platform the government hopes to use to begin reopening the economy.(Unsplash)
The UK has now vaccinated 15 million people, a platform the government hopes to use to begin reopening the economy.(Unsplash)
travel

High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Passengers arriving in the UK from coronavirus hot spots will be required to quarantine in government-managed hotel rooms for 10 days starting Monday, part of an effort to stop new strains of the virus entering the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters(Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash)
Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters(Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash)
travel

Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Amid debate fearing new coronavirus infections, Philippine government will let larger crowds inside places of worship in Asia's largest Roman Catholic nation, allowing 50% of their capacity from 30% along with reopening of movie theaters and video game arcades
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri(ANI)
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri(ANI)
travel

Tourists enjoy adventure sports on snow-capped hills in Kufri

ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Skiing and snow parks in Kufri have become major tourist attractions after it received fresh snowfall recently. People from all around the country are visiting to have a gala time and enjoy in the snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany tightens border checks, cancels Easter vacations to curb Covid-19 spread(Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash)
Germany tightens border checks, cancels Easter vacations to curb Covid-19 spread(Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash)
travel

Germany tightens border checks, cancels Easter vacations to curb Covid-19 spread

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The new restrictions that took effect at midnight limit entry from those areas to German citizens and residents, truck drivers, transport and health service staff and a few others, who have to register online and show a negative coronavirus test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how hotels are boosting traveller confidence to mitigate Covid-19 losses(Photo by Claudia Altamimi on Unsplash)
Here's how hotels are boosting traveller confidence to mitigate Covid-19 losses(Photo by Claudia Altamimi on Unsplash)
travel

Here's how hotels are boosting traveller confidence to mitigate Covid-19 losses

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The hotels and the hospitality industry is infusing new technologies into its operations to safeguard both guests and employees during Covid-19 times. Here's how
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh's zoo-cum-children's park re-opens for public after 11 months(Twitter/GoChhattisgarh)
Chhattisgarh's zoo-cum-children's park re-opens for public after 11 months(Twitter/GoChhattisgarh)
travel

Chhattisgarh's zoo-cum-children's park re-opens for public after 11 months

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:36 PM IST
SAIL-operated zoo in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai re-opens for public after 11 months but children below the age of 12 years and elders of 65 years or above have not been granted permission to visit the place owing to Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourists throng resorts, hotels in J-K's Pahalgam(ANI)
Tourists throng resorts, hotels in J-K's Pahalgam(ANI)
travel

More and more tourists opting to visit Jammu and Kashmir for holidays

ANI, Anantnag
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The number of tourists arriving in Jammu and Kashmir to holiday has increased in the last three months, since the snow fall began. If this rush of tourists continues, it can break the record of last three years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff at London Zoo have helped the leader of a squirrel monkey family keep his seven partners happy ahead of Valentine’s Day with some special treats: heart-themed hessian bags filled with mealworms.(REUTERS)
Staff at London Zoo have helped the leader of a squirrel monkey family keep his seven partners happy ahead of Valentine’s Day with some special treats: heart-themed hessian bags filled with mealworms.(REUTERS)
travel

Valentine's Day: Mealworm Valentine treats charm London Zoo's squirrel monkeys

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The international conservation charity, which also runs Whipsnade Zoo in southern England, has called on the public to donate however much they can to keep the zoos functioning during the coronavirus lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger at Jim Corbett National Park
Tiger at Jim Corbett National Park
travel

Corbett beyond jungle safari

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Corbett is one of the best reserves to spot the Royal Bengal tiger, however, the place also offers a variety of other activities to add to your experiences
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP