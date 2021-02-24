Covid-19: Heathrow touts Britain to lead revival of mass international travel
Britain can become the first country to resume mass international travel, building on its early roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations, according to the head of London Heathrow airport.
The pandemic wiped out almost two-thirds of revenue at what was previously Europe’s busiest airport, and pushed the hub to a 2 billion-pound ($2.8 billion) loss last year, Heathrow said Wednesday in a statement.
But Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tentative plan to resume flights as early as May 17 gives the nation a chance to get people flying before rival economies.
“We will work with the global travel task-force so that Britain can become the first country in the world to safely restart international travel and trade at scale,” Holland-Kaye said.
Airline shares surged this week Johnson’s plan, announced Monday, to gradually release the U.K. economy from lockdown.
Johnson has a unique opportunity to shape a common international standard for safe travel with other world leaders when he hosts the G7 summit in June, Holland-Kaye said.
The CEO reiterated calls for support for aviation in the UK budget next month, including 100% business rates relief, an extension to furlough payments, and reversing a tourist tax.
The number of passengers flying through Heathrow fell by 73% last year. More than half of the 22.1 million people flew last January and February, before lockdowns hit.
Heathrow said it expects to attract 37.1 million passengers this year, down 54% from 2019, with most of the rebound coming in the second half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Heathrow touts Britain to lead revival of mass international travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to keep Covid-19 curbs on non-essential travel amid chaotic border measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 effect: Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport dipped by 73% last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 variants dampen hope of travel rebound, quarantines get longer-lonelier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM says foreign travel curbs to stay until at least mid-May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy extends non-essential travel ban till March 27 as Covid-19 variant spreads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Non-essential international travel banned to and from UK till May 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committing to wellness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel industry sees glimmers of recovery in Africa, Antarctica post Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination passport: Air New Zealand to trial digital travel pass amid Covid-19
- For restarting international travel as global vaccine rollouts get underway, Air New Zealand to trial digital Covid 'vaccination passport'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand extends emergency to contain Covid-19, bars and nightclubs to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dive in the dunes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR at Delhi airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flower exhibition organised by Agra's horticulture department attracts tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox