Daman has yet again caught us with another surprise with 'Shor Fest', The Biggest Bollywood Night Beach Fest on May 27, 2023, at Jampore Beach, Daman. For the first time, seven celebrity artists would be live on stage, with food, fun, and a lot more included with the fun.

Daman to host ‘Shor Fest’, a Bollywood night beach fest, on May 27 at Jampore Beach (File Photo by Twitter/@siddarthpaim)

The fest, presented by Vadodara-based Agency Unwork Media and supported by Daman Tourism, will have famous music composers from the Bollywood industry. The Beach Fest, organised at a picturesque location known as one of the cleanest beaches of Daman and a mesmerizing location, looks to sway the audience from all across India and overseas.

The live Bollywood Night is all set to witness popular Bollywood music composers, the line-up of which includes the versatile singer Mithoon Sharma, popularly known for giving big hits such as Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga from Half Girlfriend, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh and Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, will kick off the event with his opening performance. That's not all, since the crowd will not be able to resist dancing to the tunes of Srivalli from Pushpa with Javed Ali on stage, Raataan Lambiyan from Sher shaah by Asees Kaur, Thumkeshwari from Bhediya from Ash King, Makhna by Yasser Desai, Hookah Bar by Aaman Trikha and Shamshera by Abhishek Nailwal.

"The 'Shor Fest' at Jampore Beach, Daman, is set to mesmerize audiences with its enchanting location and a star-studded line-up of seven celebrity artists. Presented by Vadodara's Unwork Media and supported by Daman Tourism, this Biggest Bollywood Night Beach Fest promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, food, and endless fun. Join us on May 27, 2023, as we bring together famous Bollywood music composers and offer a delightful array of entertainment and surprises for attendees," said Arun Gupta, Director of Daman Tourism.

More adds to this fun under the star-studded night at the beach with live counters for tattoo piercing and henna, food stalls offering delicacies from Daman and outside, creative photo booths and merchandise as take-home souvenirs and surprises waiting for the attendees. Talking about the upcoming event, Mr Mithoon expressed, "I can't wait to come to Daman and perform live in front of the people of Gujarat and Daman. There's a lot that I have heard about the vibrancy of this place, and I am looking forward to letting the rhythm of our souls merge with the waves of Daman on this historic night. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Unwork Media and Daman Tourism for having us at their place. We ensure that the tunes of this Bollywood night shall enchant the shores of Daman for years to come, and this night under the stars will be the best one for the people coming to the fest. Can't wait to meet you all and rock the night!"

The renowned coastal city, Daman, is all on its toes, ready to welcome these Bollywood music composers at the first of its kind, 'Shor Fest'. The event anticipates more than 20,000 people on that historic night in Daman's history.