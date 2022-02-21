'Dance with the waves': Inside Amyra Dastur's Maldives trip

Amyra Dastur is living it up in Maldives. The actor, who recently took off to the island country for a vacation and for some work, is since then making us envious with drool-worthy pictures of herself by the serene waters of Maldives and the white sand beaches. By the blue and crystal-clear waters of the ocean, Amyra can be seen posing like a diva and setting travel and fashion goals for us – sometimes merging the two.

Amyra is exploring Maldives like a boss too – from relishing on clamps by the ocean to indulging in a plate of traditional sea food of Maldives with the view of the lapping waters in the front, Amyra is loving her time there. A day back, Amyra shared a picture of herself in a stunning bikini and set fresh goals of travel. With her feet dipped into the ocean and the blue waters around her creating the perfect aura for a holiday fashion photoshoot, Amyra posed in a contrasting pink bikini. Amyra added more sass to her look with a blue satin maxi skirt wrapped around her waist and with a thigh high slit in one side.

With the picture, Amyra also wrote her travel plans of Maldives. The actor shared her contemplative state of mind and wrote that this is what she intends to do with the waves, sea and the water - "Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free." The quote is attributed to the Canada-based poet Christy Ann Martine. Take a look at Amyra's picture here:

In no time Amyra's picture was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family who showered her with a whole lot of love, appreciation and drooling. Amyra's pictures fresh from the beach of Maldives is giving us all the travel FOMO we need to start packing our bags and take off for some sea, sand and sun.