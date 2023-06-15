Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh concludes tourist season with temporary closure

The Dudhwa National Park located in this Uttar Pradesh district closed for tourists on Thursday, marking the end of this year's tourist season, officials said. Dudhwa National Park (DNP) deputy director Rengaraju Tamilselvan told PTI that around 28,000 tourists visited the national park this year to enjoy the wild habitat in its natural form. The tourist season at the Dudhwa national park begins from November 15 and ends on June 15 every year. (HT file photo)

This season, frequent sightings of tigers, wild beer, elephants besides other wild species added to the excitement and thrill of the tourists, he added. "A healthy footfall of tourists from both India and abroad was witnessed at Dudhwa and Kishanpur this year, despite a hike in the tariffs and entry fees and weekly closure of the park on Tuesdays," Tamilselvan said.

He added that the gates of the Dudhwa base camp were locked on Thursday after the morning visit by tourists, marking the closure of the park this tourist season. The Dudhwa National Park (DNP), along with the Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary, is opened for tourists on November 15 every year and closed on June 15 the next year before the onset of monsoon, when all the jungle routes get flooded.

Located on the India-Nepal border, the Dudhwa National Park attracts tourists, wildlife enthusiasts and researchers every year with its untouched natural habitat, rich grasslands and wetlands and a vast population of wildlife species. Home to around 106 royal Bengal tigers, 92 leopards, over 200 wild tuskers, 44 one-horned rhinos, 400 species of birds, five species of deer, various reptiles, medicinal plants and vegetation, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has a mesmerising appeal for those who love to watch wildlife in its natural surroundings.

