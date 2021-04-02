Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Egypt had 5,00,000 tourists in January-March 2021, earned over USD 600 million
travel

Egypt had 5,00,000 tourists in January-March 2021, earned over USD 600 million

Egypt has seen an increase in tourism. In the first three months of 2021, Egypt has already welcomed 5,00,000 tourists and earned tourism revenue somewhere between USD 600 million to USD 800 million.
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Egypt received 500,000 tourists in January-March 2021(Unsplash)

Egypt received 5,00,000 tourists in the first three months of 2021 and earned tourism revenues of between $600 million and $800 million, deputy tourism minister Ghada Shalabi told Sky News Arabia on Thursday.

Tourism revenues plunged 70% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with numbers of visitors sinking to 3.5 million from 13.1 million in 2019.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
egypt tourists coronavirus covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP