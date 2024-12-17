Explore Kashmir like Diljit Dosanjh: From scenic shikara rides to cups of warm kahwa, here are top 5 things to do

After captivating crowds with his Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh is now unwinding in the serene beauty of Kashmir, giving us major travel goals. The Punjabi superstar, known for his vibrant social media presence, has been treating fans to glimpses of his Kashmir diaries on Instagram. From breathtaking shikara rides to savouring traditional kahwa, let's take a virtual journey through Kashmir, as seen through Diljit's lens. (Also read: Villas, hidden gems and unique stays: 7 top travel trends of 2024 that redefined how we explore the world ) Diljit Dosanjh's recent trip to Kashmir features stunning landscapes, traditional experiences and local interactions.(Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh's kashmir diaries

Diljit Dosanjh has been sharing glimpses of his Kashmir trip on social media, leaving fans in awe of the region's charm. In a recent video, he was seen at the iconic Dal Lake, enjoying a peaceful shikara ride. While there, he interacted with a local shopkeeper and sipped on a warm cup of Kashmiri kahwa, captioning the post, “Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kehwa & Adnan Bhai Ka Rabab.”

The singer also visited the historic Khanqah-e-Moula mosque in Srinagar's old city. Built in 1395, the mosque showcases exquisite Kashmiri wooden architecture and is situated along the Jhelum River. Diljit admired the intricate details of the mosque, offered prayers, and soaked in its spiritual aura. Adding to his soulful journey, he stopped by a gurudwara, where he prayed and connected with the locals, including children.

In another clip, Diljit was seen walking amidst fallen Chinar leaves, basking in the serene beauty of Kashmir's autumn. Dressed in an all-white outfit paired with a brown jacket and a matching white pagdi, the singer looked effortlessly stylish while embracing the valley's picturesque charm.

Must-do activities in Kashmir

If Diljit's Kashmir diaries have sparked your wanderlust, here are five must-do activities to include in your itinerary:

1. Houseboat stay on Dal Lake: Immerse yourself in the beauty of Dal Lake by staying in a traditional Kashmiri houseboat.

2. Explore Mughal gardens: Visit Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh for their breathtaking beauty and vibrant flowers.

3. Indulge in Kashmiri cuisine: Savour authentic dishes like Rogan Josh, Yakhni, and the must-try traditional kahwa.

4. Visit Gulmarg: Perfect for adventure seekers, Gulmarg offers skiing in winter and gondola rides with stunning views year-round.

5. Marvel at Pahalgam's beauty: Stroll along the Lidder River, explore lush valleys, and connect with nature in this serene retreat.