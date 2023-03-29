Find your perfect travel companion: Tips to choose the right bag for your trip

Travelling is a passion for many of us, and whether it’s a weekend getaway, an extended vacation, or a business trip, we want our journeys to be fun-filled and hassle-free. From booking the cheapest tour packages to arranging for accommodation and food, we should also consider choosing the right travel bag for packing our clothes and other items efficiently. The ideal luggage bag makes our travel experiences more exciting and memorable. We should plan these things in advance to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip, whether to a forest, beach, mountains, or pilgrimage destination.

Finding the right travel bag can make or break your trip. Whether you're going on a short weekend getaway or a long-term adventure, having a bag that fits your needs and style is essential.(Unsplash)

Gone are the days of boring and dull travel bags that made our journeys monotonous. Today, luggage bags add up to one of our most fashionable accessories. Sounds interesting, right? Thanks to the new-age digital-first brands who have disrupted the Indian luggage scene from its age-old monotony with their offerings of travel bags made with cool designs, a vast range of colours, and, most importantly, that fit our budget. (Also read: Travel tips: Here's how travellers can deal with travel anxiety or trip stress )

With these colourful and comfortable bags, ordinary people can soar in style and flaunt their stunning airport looks, just like our favourite celebrities flaunt their array of styles to the paparazzi. Needless to say, we must invest in these brands that prioritise innovation and manufacture luggage bags that suit the needs of every type of traveller. From backpacks to wheeled bags and from hardshell suitcases to stylish messenger bags, the latest brands have redefined how people look at their travel experiences by making them more efficient and modern.

Shruti Kedia Daga, Head of Marketing, Nasher Miles, shared with HT Lifestyle, a few essential tips you must consider before purchasing your next travel companion.

1. Check the number of wheels

Earlier, travel bags typically had two wheels having multiple advantages and disadvantages. The good thing about two-wheeled bags is that when they are tilted upright, they stand still and don't roll away. But, they have higher chances of rolling down a slope, which indicates they are better on rougher grounds. It takes a lot more strength to pull a 2 wheeled bag. On the contrary, four and now eight wheels allow the pushing and pulling of the travel bag in several directions with ease, convenience, and extra stability.

2. Keep an eye on the handle type

An ergonomically designed telescopic handle is an essential feature that can be folded away when unused. It offers much-needed ease, comfort, and better balance while travelling, followed by preventing backaches and stopping luggage from becoming a headache for travellers. Checking the length of the handle is a must so that you need not stoop to use it.

3. Check the luggage material and durability

Prior to purchasing a travel bag, stay assured about your preference for the material used in the luggage bags. There are two main categories concerning material- soft-sided and hard-sided luggage- both durable. Hard-side luggage is made of polycarbonate material with negligible chances for cracks and scratches during travel. Hard-side cases are usually strong and manufactured in a way to withstand hard impact strength. The composite film of polycarbonate also embraces heat distortion resistance against attacks by chemicals and abrasion, thereby increasing the durability of the travel bag.

On the other hand, soft-side luggage is lightweight yet sturdy owing to its premium flexible fabric made of superior-quality polyester. Soft-sided bags open on one side only and work better for rooms with space constraints; hence, these are recommended for trekking or overland trips where luggage items are placed on vehicles or carried by animals.

4. Don't forget the colour and designs

Dull colours and designs are outdated nowadays, as they look monotonous. Innovation-driven leading luggage brands offer travel bags with a play of colour palettes and fun. They have designed and engineered every travel bag (like trolley bags, backpacks, suitcases, and duffle bags) in a way that helps modern and contemporary travellers set themselves apart with style.

5. Consider the warranty period

Every luggage has a different warranty period (like six months, one year, two years, five years, or a lifetime). You should read the product details to know which warranty specifications apply to your product and check whether a brand offers a nationwide warranty, an international warranty, or both.

6. Look at the size and weight of the travel bag

The size and weight of the travel bag are essential factors to consider before flying, as every airline has different baggage policies. For heavier bags, travellers must pay a fee, whereas lighter bags are easier to carry and manoeuvre. Companies often consider travel bags 'lightweight' which is not always true. So, you should look for the actual weight of the travel bag before buying it.

Buying a travel bag might seem easy, but for a truly memorable experience, it is a game-changing decision. The above factors will help the wanderlust soul in you and streamline your options for your next holiday trip according to their preferences.

