First time trying adventure sports? 7 safety precautions beginners must know

From mountaineering, river rafting and bungee jumping, to rock climbing, snorkelling, canoeing, and skydiving, adrenaline sports inspire immense thrill and excitement, pushing people beyond their comfort zones and encouraging them to confront fear and take on adventure in its purest, most exhilarating form.ALSO READ: Afraid of going broke after a trip? Try these 5 hacks to prevent vacation overspending

Know what every adventure sport junkie should know, from safety to rules. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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While it is not for the faint-hearted, even adventure junkies need to adhere to certain safety precautions to ensure the thrill does not turn into a dangerous experience.

To understand the precautions associated with adventure sports and what every beginner must know before taking the leap, HT Lifestyle spoke to Niharika Nigam, managing director of Jumpin Heights, who shared essential safety tips, beginner-friendly guidance and the importance of adequate preparation before participating in high-adrenaline activities.

Adventure sports are slowly becoming a part of mainstream travel, especially among those who are looking for experiences beyond ordinary sightseeing.

Niharika explained, "Adventure activities are getting very popular nowadays in India. You’ll often find friends discussing bungee jumping, paragliding in Rishikesh, rafting on raging river waters and ziplining between mountains. These activities can sound exciting and even scary, which is exactly what people love about them! There is an increased heartbeat, sweaty palms and a great deal of anxiety at thoughts of indulging in such things amongst first timers.”

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{{^usCountry}} For first-timer participants, prioritising safety awareness and seeking responsible guidance is essential to ensure the experience remains both enjoyable and secure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For first-timer participants, prioritising safety awareness and seeking responsible guidance is essential to ensure the experience remains both enjoyable and secure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Niharika further mentioned that with the right amount of preparation, these feelings transform into exhilaration and excitement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niharika further mentioned that with the right amount of preparation, these feelings transform into exhilaration and excitement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a simple guide, as shared by Nikita, about all the essential things beginners need to know before participating in adventure sports: 1. Pick a reputable operator first: This step is non-negotiable.

Ignore the hype from ads or Instagram reels.

Seek operators with genuine certifications and proven safety records; they deliver the real deal.

A rushed setup from a sketchy outfit ruins the experience.

Experienced operators provide clear guidance and experienced staff who help ease pre-jump jitters. 2. Double-check the gear: Harnesses, helmets, and ropes are the lifeline; it’s important to inspect them thoroughly.

Everything must fit properly.

If it feels off, request an adjustment from the staff. This simple check builds confidence for the activity ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a simple guide, as shared by Nikita, about all the essential things beginners need to know before participating in adventure sports: 1. Pick a reputable operator first: This step is non-negotiable.

Ignore the hype from ads or Instagram reels.

Seek operators with genuine certifications and proven safety records; they deliver the real deal.

A rushed setup from a sketchy outfit ruins the experience.

Experienced operators provide clear guidance and experienced staff who help ease pre-jump jitters. 2. Double-check the gear: Harnesses, helmets, and ropes are the lifeline; it’s important to inspect them thoroughly.

Everything must fit properly.

If it feels off, request an adjustment from the staff. This simple check builds confidence for the activity ahead. {{/usCountry}}

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Find out how you can be safe as you embark on these adventure sports. (Picture credit: Freepik)

3. Listen to the briefing

Briefings cover essentials like stance, hand positions, and what to avoid mid-activity.

It's quick, but skipping it may lead to confusion or even fear.

Beginners who miss details often scramble or panic unnecessarily.

4. Be upfront about health

No one should take unnecessary risks here. Adventure sports can put real stress on your body through sudden drops, speed, or force.

If there are any health issues like high blood pressure and backaches, you should notify the operator so that they can help determine whether it is safe for you to participate in the sport.

You should also consider undergoing a medical check-up at the hospital before participating in the adventure.

5. Watch the weather closely

Outdoors always means the weather is in charge.

Winds, rainfall, or even fog could change normal conditions to dangerous ones almost instantly.

An experienced operator will be able to recognise warning signs, which may have been previously unnoticed.

This means that any delay or cancellation in any activity will always have a good reason.

6. Skip booze and heavy meals

The consumption of alcohol has the potential to hamper one’s reflexes and balance, making engaging in adventure sports dangerous.

Even in smaller amounts, it could have an impact on one’s level of concentration and alertness.

On the other hand, hydration and nutritious snacks contribute to energy and attention.

7. Stay calm and follow instructions

It is normal to get scared the first time.

All you should do is take things slow, relax, and follow the instructor’s instructions.

They will walk you through each step until what used to scare you turns into excitement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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